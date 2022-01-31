Last updated on .From the section Reading

George Puscas has scored 20 goals in 91 games for Reading

Reading forward George Puscas has joined Italian Serie B side Pisa on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old Romanian has scored 20 goals in 91 games for the Royals since moving to the club in 2019.

Puscas has played 27 times this season, scoring twice, as Reading have slipped to 21st in the Championship.

They are two points above the relegation zone with no wins in nine games in all competitions, losing their past five league matches in a row.

Pisa are second in Serie B, one point behind league leaders Lecce.

