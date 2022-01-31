Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

James Ball has scored three goals in 17 appearances for Solihull Moors this season

Rochdale have signed midfielder James Ball from National League side Solihull Moors on a two-and-a-half-year-deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old began his career at Bolton before having spells at Stockport, Stevenage and Ebbsfleet.

He went on to join Moors in 2019 and has scored 20 goals in 72 appearances for the club.

"My aspiration is to play as high as I can, so if we can do that together then it'll be a great match," he said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.