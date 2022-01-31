Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Lewis Warrington has made 13 Premier League 2 appearances for Everton's Under-23s side this season

Tranmere Rovers have signed midfielder Lewis Warrington on loan from Premier League side Everton until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has made three appearances for the Toffees in this season's Papa John's Trophy.

"I'm delighted to bring Lewis in. He'll complement what we already have in the midfield," boss Micky Mellon said.

"It's good to have that other midfield player in there to give us something a little bit different."

