Sessegnon was a regular at Bristol City last season while on loan at the club

Plymouth Argyle have signed defender Steven Sessegnon on loan from Fulham until the end of the season.

Sessegnon, 21, joined Fulham's academy at under-nine level along with his twin brother Ryan - who is now at Tottenham - making his first-team debut in 2017 in the Carabao Cup.

The right-back has since made 19 appearances for the west London club.

He spent last season on a season-long loan at Bristol City, making 18 appearances for the Championship side.

In 2017, Sessegnon was part of the England team which won the Under-17 World Cup, and he has represented England at every youth level up to Under-21.

