Elliot Anderson: Bristol Rovers sign Newcastle United midfielder on loan
Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers
Bristol Rovers have signed midfielder Elliot Anderson on loan from Newcastle United until the end of the season.
Anderson, 19, joined Newcastle's academy aged nine and made his first-team debut from the bench for the club in the FA Cup third round in January last year against Arsenal.
Later that month he came on as a substitute for his Premier League debut.
Anderson has represented both England and Scotland at youth level.
