Carlisle

Jamie Devitt made six appearances for Barrow this season

Carlisle have signed midfielder Jamie Devitt, St Mirren striker Kristian Dennis, Sutton forward Tobi Sho-Silva for an undisclosed fee and West Brom forward Owen Windsor on loan.

Devitt, 31, who previously played for Carlisle between 2016 and 2019, was released by Barrow and has joined until the end of the season

Dennis, 31, and Sho-Silva, 26, have both signed 18-month contracts.

Windsor, 20, has joined the League Two side until the end of the season.

