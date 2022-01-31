Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Luke Hendrie had made 11 appearances for Hartlepool this season

Bradford City have signed Bolton striker Nathan Delfouneso on loan and full-back Luke Hendrie on a deal until the end of the season.

Former Aston Villa man Delfouneso, 30, has also agreed a deal until the end of the campaign.

Hendrie, 27, returns to the Bantams after having his Hartlepool contract terminated by mutual consent.

Both players could feature for the League Two side against Leyton Orient on Tuesday.

