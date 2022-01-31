Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Nathanael Ogbeta has played 33 games this season

Swansea City have signed Shrewsbury Town left-wingback Nathanael Ogbeta for an undisclosed fee.

England Under-20 international Ogbeta, 20, is a product of the Manchester City academy.

He has made 58 appearances since joining League One Shrewsbury from City in January 2021.

Ogbeta has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Swansea, who were desperate to sign a left-sided defender after letting Jake Bidwell join Coventry.

His Shrewsbury contract had been set to expire at the end of this season.

Ryan Manning has played left-wingback, but Swansea head coach Martin sees the Irishman as a left-side central defender, a position in which he has impressed this season.

Martin had also wanted to sign a forward before Monday night's transfer deadline but never looked like getting his wish.

He was only able to get the Ogbeta deal over the line after agreeing to send Liam Walsh on loan to Hull City.

Jamie Paterson is to stay at Swansea despite three January bids from Queens Park Rangers for the unsettled forward.

Yan Dhanda will also remain at the Championship club despite January interest from DC United, Crewe Alexandra and Burton Albion.