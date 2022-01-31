PSGParis Saint Germain0NiceNice0
Paris St-Germain's hopes of defending their French Cup title were brought to an end on Monday as they lost on penalties to Nice.
After the game ended goalless in normal time, the visitors won the shootout 6-5 to advance.
Keeper Marcin Bulka, on loan at Nice from PSG, produced the decisive save following 11 successful spot-kicks.
He kept out Xavi Simons' effort to send Nice into the quarter-finals, where they will face Marseille.
The defeat was a blow for PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino, having named a strong team for the game including Lionel Messi.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 1G Donnarumma
- 2DagbaBooked at 71minsSubstituted forSimonsat 80'minutes
- 4KehrerBooked at 54mins
- 3Kimpembe
- 5Tavares MendesSubstituted forBernatat 80'minutes
- 8DaniloBooked at 24mins
- 6Verratti
- 7HerreraSubstituted forParedesat 45'minutes
- 10Messi
- 9IcardiSubstituted forMbappéat 64'minutes
- 11Draxler
Substitutes
- 12Bitshiabu
- 13Bitumazala
- 14Bernat
- 15Michut
- 16Letellier
- 17Mbappé
- 18Paredes
- 19Simons
- 20Franchi
Nice
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Bulka
- 2LotombaSubstituted forAtalat 62'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 5TodiboBooked at 77mins
- 4Costa Santos
- 3Amavi
- 7BoudaouiBooked at 60minsSubstituted forBrahimiat 75'minutes
- 6SchneiderlinBooked at 76mins
- 8Thuram-UlienSubstituted forLeminaat 75'minutes
- 10KluivertSubstituted forGuessandat 90'minutes
- 9DolbergSubstituted forDelortat 63'minutes
- 11GouiriBooked at 29mins
Substitutes
- 12Bard
- 13Barbosa da Silva
- 14Brahimi
- 15Delort
- 16Benítez
- 17Daniliuc
- 18Lemina
- 19Guessand
- 20Atal
- Referee:
- Jeremie Pignard
Match Stats
Home TeamPSGAway TeamNice
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12