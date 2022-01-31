Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Kyle Dempsey has scored once in 22 appearances for Gillingham this season

Bolton Wanderers have signed midfielder Kyle Dempsey for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year-deal from Gillingham.

The 26-year-old began his career with Carlisle and went on to have spells with Huddersfield and Fleetwood.

After joining the Gills in 2020, he has scored nine goals in 63 appearances for the League One club.

"The intention is to finish the window stronger than we started and that's the case," Bolton boss Ian Evatt said.

