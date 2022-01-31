Dan Butterworth: Fleetwood Town sign Blackburn forward on loan until the end of the season
Fleetwood Town have signed forward Dan Butterworth on loan from Championship side Blackburn Rovers until the end of the season.
The 22-year-old began his career with Manchester United before going on to join Rovers in 2017.
He has gone on to progress through their youth setup and has made 14 first-team appearances this season.
His most recent appearance for the club came in their draw against Luton Town on Saturday.
