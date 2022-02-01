Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Matty Longstaff made his name with a late winner against Manchester United at St James' Park in October 2019

Mansfield Town completed a late transfer deadline day double loan deal by signing Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff and then also Hibernian winger Jamie Murphy.

Longstaff, 21, and Murphy, 32, have both signed for the rest of the season with Nigel Clough's in-form League Two promotion hopefuls.

Both are free to play for sixth-placed Mansfield at Harrogate on Tuesday.

Murphy played under Clough at both Sheffield United and Burton.

Newcastle academy product Longstaff, whose elder brother Sean is still at St James' Park, has also been in the Scottish Premier League this season, having gone out on loan to Aberdeen in August.

Jamie Murphy has made 500 career appearances with Motherwell, Sheffield United, Brighton, Rangers, Burton and Hibs

He made his name with a late winner against Manchester United in October 2019, which won him a Premier League Goal of the Month award.

He has scored twice for the Magpies in 14 Premier League appearances, both against United, the other goal having come in the return game in Manchester.

"To get a good midfielder with Premier League experience is a coup for us," said Stags boss Clough.

"Having let Harry Charsley go to Port Vale, it's a good reinforcement for us in the midfield area."

