League One
GillinghamGillingham1CambridgeCambridge United0

Gillingham 1-0 Cambridge United

Gillingham moved to within five points of League One safety after Vadaine Oliver's late goal fired them to a crucial 1-0 victory over Cambridge.

The two teams cancelled each other out in a first half during which chances were at a premium.

Ben Thompson, on his home debut for the Gills, headed straight at Dimitar Mitov before an excellent Jack Tucker block prevented Adam May from firing the visitors in front.

Cambridge, who have not won at Gillingham in the league since September 1972, should have gone ahead in the 65th minute but Sam Smith headed over from George Williams' pinpoint delivery.

David Tutonda and former U's loanee Conor Masterson had speculative efforts from distance blocked, before Thompson almost caught Mitov napping with a swerving drive that the Cambridge goalkeeper had to bat away.

Leading scorer Oliver scored the hosts' winner when he converted from close range four minutes from time, giving new manager Neil Harris his second win in three games in charge of the Kent club.

Line-ups

Gillingham

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Chapman
  • 6Tucker
  • 5Ehmer
  • 15Masterson
  • 14McKenzie
  • 4O'Keefe
  • 8ThompsonBooked at 67mins
  • 3TutondaBooked at 58minsSubstituted forJacksonat 75'minutes
  • 10Lee
  • 19OliverSubstituted forPhillipsat 90+4'minutes
  • 33KelmanSubstituted forDickson-Petersat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dahlberg
  • 2Jackson
  • 9Dickson-Peters
  • 20Phillips
  • 23Lintott
  • 26Maghoma
  • 32Chambers

Cambridge

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Mitov
  • 2Williams
  • 15Okedina
  • 24Sherring
  • 11Dunk
  • 4Digby
  • 8O'NeilSubstituted forLankesterat 64'minutes
  • 26KnibbsSubstituted forTolajat 72'minutes
  • 19May
  • 7Brophy
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 17Tolaj
  • 23Lankester
  • 25Mannion
  • 27Worman
  • 28Bennett
Referee:
James Bell
Attendance:
3,824

Match Stats

Home TeamGillinghamAway TeamCambridge
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home13
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Gillingham 1, Cambridge United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Gillingham 1, Cambridge United 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Gillingham. Daniel Phillips replaces Vadaine Oliver.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sam Sherring (Cambridge United).

  5. Post update

    Aaron Chapman (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Adam May (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Gillingham. Stuart O'Keefe tries a through ball, but Thomas Dickson-Peters is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jubril Okedina (Cambridge United).

  10. Post update

    Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam May (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by George Williams.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jack Lankester (Cambridge United).

  13. Post update

    Ben Thompson (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Gillingham 1, Cambridge United 0. Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Thomas Dickson-Peters following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robbie McKenzie (Gillingham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Olly Lee with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Paul Digby.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robbie McKenzie (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Sam Smith.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Tucker (Gillingham) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Olly Lee.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Sam Sherring (Cambridge United).

Comments

Join the conversation

2 comments

  • Comment posted by Mickey Boy, at 23:07 8 Feb

    It was a cat!!!

  • Comment posted by Ridgers, at 23:01 8 Feb

    Two teams huffed and puffed, and the team that huffed and puffed the most was Gillingham! Pleased to see really good effort, Lee has upped his game and O’Keefe is relishing the Captain’s role - he was my man of the match. Great relief, cheers, and optimism from the Rainham end! We can do it! UTG

