Gillingham 1-0 Cambridge United

Gillingham moved to within five points of League One safety after Vadaine Oliver's late goal fired them to a crucial 1-0 victory over Cambridge.
The two teams cancelled each other out in a first half during which chances were at a premium.
Ben Thompson, on his home debut for the Gills, headed straight at Dimitar Mitov before an excellent Jack Tucker block prevented Adam May from firing the visitors in front.
Cambridge, who have not won at Gillingham in the league since September 1972, should have gone ahead in the 65th minute but Sam Smith headed over from George Williams' pinpoint delivery.
David Tutonda and former U's loanee Conor Masterson had speculative efforts from distance blocked, before Thompson almost caught Mitov napping with a swerving drive that the Cambridge goalkeeper had to bat away.
Leading scorer Oliver scored the hosts' winner when he converted from close range four minutes from time, giving new manager Neil Harris his second win in three games in charge of the Kent club.
Line-ups
Gillingham
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 12Chapman
- 6Tucker
- 5Ehmer
- 15Masterson
- 14McKenzie
- 4O'Keefe
- 8ThompsonBooked at 67mins
- 3TutondaBooked at 58minsSubstituted forJacksonat 75'minutes
- 10Lee
- 19OliverSubstituted forPhillipsat 90+4'minutes
- 33KelmanSubstituted forDickson-Petersat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dahlberg
- 2Jackson
- 9Dickson-Peters
- 20Phillips
- 23Lintott
- 26Maghoma
- 32Chambers
Cambridge
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Mitov
- 2Williams
- 15Okedina
- 24Sherring
- 11Dunk
- 4Digby
- 8O'NeilSubstituted forLankesterat 64'minutes
- 26KnibbsSubstituted forTolajat 72'minutes
- 19May
- 7Brophy
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 17Tolaj
- 23Lankester
- 25Mannion
- 27Worman
- 28Bennett
- Referee:
- James Bell
- Attendance:
- 3,824
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gillingham 1, Cambridge United 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Daniel Phillips replaces Vadaine Oliver.
Post update
Foul by Sam Sherring (Cambridge United).
Post update
Aaron Chapman (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Adam May (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham).
Post update
Offside, Gillingham. Stuart O'Keefe tries a through ball, but Thomas Dickson-Peters is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Jubril Okedina (Cambridge United).
Post update
Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adam May (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by George Williams.
Post update
Foul by Jack Lankester (Cambridge United).
Post update
Ben Thompson (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 1, Cambridge United 0. Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Thomas Dickson-Peters following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Robbie McKenzie (Gillingham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Olly Lee with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Paul Digby.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Robbie McKenzie (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Sam Smith.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jack Tucker (Gillingham) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Olly Lee.
Post update
Foul by Sam Sherring (Cambridge United).
