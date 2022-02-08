League One
Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Wigan Athletic

Barry Bannan celebrates
Barry Bannan's penalty was enough to move Sheffield Wednesday to within a point of the play-off places

Barry Bannan's penalty early in the second half gave Sheffield Wednesday a narrow 1-0 League One victory over Wigan to make it a fourth-straight win.

The visitors had a good chance to open the scoring in the fifth minute when Tom Naylor volleyed the ball wide from 12 yards out.

Wednesday responded with Jordan Storey heading a fraction wide after connecting with Jack Hunt's corner.

Wigan's Josh Magennis then headed over, while Marvin Johnson threatened for the hosts with a shot which was saved by Ben Amos and Florian Kamberi put the rebound wide.

Bannan struck from the spot eight minutes after the break as Massimo Luongo was fouled inside the area by Jack Whatmough.

As Wednesday went in search of a second goal, Storey headed over and Callum Paterson put an effort wide.

Bannan then went close to scoring his second of the night, forcing Amos to tip his shot over the crossbar after being set up by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

The home side saw the game out with Wigan failing to pose a serious threat as they remain second, with Wednesday just on the edge of the play-offs.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Peacock-Farrell
  • 38Storey
  • 5Hutchinson
  • 2Palmer
  • 32Hunt
  • 14Byers
  • 21Luongo
  • 10BannanBooked at 21minsSubstituted forBrennanat 90+6'minutes
  • 18Johnson
  • 13PatersonBooked at 76mins
  • 20KamberiSubstituted forMendez-Laingat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 24Berahino
  • 27Waldock
  • 28Wildsmith
  • 34Brennan
  • 40Sow
  • 41Mendez-Laing

Wigan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Amos
  • 8PowerBooked at 71mins
  • 5Whatmough
  • 16Tilt
  • 27DarikwaSubstituted forMasseyat 77'minutes
  • 4Naylor
  • 18ShinnieSubstituted forKerrat 69'minutes
  • 19Lang
  • 17McGrathSubstituted forHumphrysat 69'minutes
  • 23McClean
  • 28Magennis

Substitutes

  • 1Jones
  • 2Watts
  • 11Massey
  • 15Kerr
  • 20Bayliss
  • 26Rea
  • 39Humphrys
Referee:
Tim Robinson
Attendance:
20,210

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff WedAway TeamWigan
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home11
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home14
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 1, Wigan Athletic 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 1, Wigan Athletic 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Power.

  4. Post update

    James McClean (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by George Byers (Sheffield Wednesday).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jason Kerr (Wigan Athletic).

  7. Post update

    Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Ciaran Brennan replaces Barry Bannan.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Ben Amos.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jack Hunt.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Massimo Luongo.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Gavin Massey replaces Tendayi Darikwa.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing replaces Florian Kamberi.

  14. Booking

    Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Max Power (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Josh Magennis.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Tendayi Darikwa.

  19. Post update

    Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham30205555183765
2Wigan27175548262256
3MK Dons31168751341756
4Sunderland31166955431254
5Oxford Utd31158854381653
6Wycombe30158746341253
7Sheff Wed301410642321052
8Plymouth29148751361550
9Ipswich311381049381147
10Bolton30126124439542
11Portsmouth29118103431341
12Accrington30117123746-940
13Charlton30116134037339
14Burton30116133638-239
15Cambridge30910113843-537
16Cheltenham30812103649-1336
17Lincoln City2997133539-434
18Shrewsbury31810132832-434
19Fleetwood30711124451-732
20Wimbledon30612123646-1030
21Morecambe3178164260-1829
22Gillingham31510162552-2725
23Crewe3057182552-2722
24Doncaster3164212259-3722
View full League One table

