Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Wigan Athletic

Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 1, Wigan Athletic 0.
Barry Bannan's penalty early in the second half gave Sheffield Wednesday a narrow 1-0 League One victory over Wigan to make it a fourth-straight win.
The visitors had a good chance to open the scoring in the fifth minute when Tom Naylor volleyed the ball wide from 12 yards out.
Wednesday responded with Jordan Storey heading a fraction wide after connecting with Jack Hunt's corner.
Wigan's Josh Magennis then headed over, while Marvin Johnson threatened for the hosts with a shot which was saved by Ben Amos and Florian Kamberi put the rebound wide.
Bannan struck from the spot eight minutes after the break as Massimo Luongo was fouled inside the area by Jack Whatmough.
As Wednesday went in search of a second goal, Storey headed over and Callum Paterson put an effort wide.
Bannan then went close to scoring his second of the night, forcing Amos to tip his shot over the crossbar after being set up by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.
The home side saw the game out with Wigan failing to pose a serious threat as they remain second, with Wednesday just on the edge of the play-offs.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Peacock-Farrell
- 38Storey
- 5Hutchinson
- 2Palmer
- 32Hunt
- 14Byers
- 21Luongo
- 10BannanBooked at 21minsSubstituted forBrennanat 90+6'minutes
- 18Johnson
- 13PatersonBooked at 76mins
- 20KamberiSubstituted forMendez-Laingat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Brown
- 24Berahino
- 27Waldock
- 28Wildsmith
- 34Brennan
- 40Sow
- 41Mendez-Laing
Wigan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Amos
- 8PowerBooked at 71mins
- 5Whatmough
- 16Tilt
- 27DarikwaSubstituted forMasseyat 77'minutes
- 4Naylor
- 18ShinnieSubstituted forKerrat 69'minutes
- 19Lang
- 17McGrathSubstituted forHumphrysat 69'minutes
- 23McClean
- 28Magennis
Substitutes
- 1Jones
- 2Watts
- 11Massey
- 15Kerr
- 20Bayliss
- 26Rea
- 39Humphrys
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 20,210
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 1, Wigan Athletic 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Power.
Post update
James McClean (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by George Byers (Sheffield Wednesday).
Post update
Foul by Jason Kerr (Wigan Athletic).
Post update
Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Ciaran Brennan replaces Barry Bannan.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Ben Amos.
Post update
Attempt saved. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jack Hunt.
Post update
Attempt missed. Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Massimo Luongo.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Gavin Massey replaces Tendayi Darikwa.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing replaces Florian Kamberi.
Booking
Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Max Power (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday).
Post update
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Josh Magennis.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Tendayi Darikwa.
Post update
Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday).
Seen the word a few times on comments, and I know Massive means big, but saying The Big marching or The Big, but saying Massive, What do they mean ???
Classic comedy gold, you really couldn’t make it up !,
I now know why you are obsessed with things porcine, it’s your chief scout, Chris Trotter isn’t it.
Sundays match is one out of 46, it will not decide anything regarding promotion, relegation or who will be champions.
Remember we have already taken 3 points from you, so at best for you, it will only be honours even.
From a Wigan fan.
Such a sad person, to feel that a positive vibe for his second team ( I’m sure he is a closet owl) causes such a troublesome response
Be kind to him and his camp followers tonight, they can’t take success.
From a Manchester City fan.
Hope their true fans acknowledge that tonight on their own hys site, and the usual suspects and closet Wednesday don’t infect this one with their usual predictable anti Wednesday hysteria and trivia.