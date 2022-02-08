AFC Wimbledon v Rotherham United

WimbledonAFC Wimbledon19:45RotherhamRotherham United
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League One
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rotherham
|29
|19
|5
|5
|54
|18
|36
|62
|2
|Wigan
|26
|17
|5
|4
|48
|25
|23
|56
|3
|MK Dons
|30
|16
|7
|7
|50
|33
|17
|55
|4
|Sunderland
|30
|16
|6
|8
|54
|41
|13
|54
|5
|Oxford Utd
|30
|15
|8
|7
|54
|36
|18
|53
|6
|Wycombe
|29
|15
|7
|7
|46
|34
|12
|52
|7
|Sheff Wed
|29
|13
|10
|6
|41
|32
|9
|49
|8
|Plymouth
|28
|13
|8
|7
|47
|35
|12
|47
|9
|Ipswich
|30
|12
|8
|10
|48
|38
|10
|44
|10
|Bolton
|29
|11
|6
|12
|42
|38
|4
|39
|11
|Charlton
|29
|11
|6
|12
|39
|35
|4
|39
|12
|Burton
|29
|11
|6
|12
|35
|36
|-1
|39
|13
|Portsmouth
|28
|10
|8
|10
|32
|30
|2
|38
|14
|Cambridge
|29
|9
|10
|10
|38
|42
|-4
|37
|15
|Accrington
|29
|10
|7
|12
|35
|46
|-11
|37
|16
|Shrewsbury
|30
|8
|9
|13
|28
|32
|-4
|33
|17
|Cheltenham
|29
|7
|12
|10
|34
|48
|-14
|33
|18
|Lincoln City
|28
|8
|7
|13
|33
|38
|-5
|31
|19
|Fleetwood
|29
|7
|10
|12
|43
|50
|-7
|31
|20
|Wimbledon
|29
|6
|12
|11
|36
|45
|-9
|30
|21
|Morecambe
|30
|7
|8
|15
|41
|58
|-17
|29
|22
|Crewe
|29
|5
|7
|17
|24
|48
|-24
|22
|23
|Gillingham
|30
|4
|10
|16
|24
|52
|-28
|22
|24
|Doncaster
|30
|6
|4
|20
|22
|58
|-36
|22
Take a fresh look at the rivalry between Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding
Legendary snooker player John Higgins lets Carl Frampton in on some career secrets
Find out the forces that Olympic medallists are constantly battling against whilst competing
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.