League One
Accrington Stanley 19:45 Oxford United
Venue: Wham Stadium

Accrington Stanley v Oxford United

Tuesday 8th February 2022

  • AccringtonAccrington Stanley19:45Oxford UtdOxford United
  • WimbledonAFC Wimbledon19:45RotherhamRotherham United
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town19:45SunderlandSunderland
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra19:45PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
  • DoncasterDoncaster Rovers19:45IpswichIpswich Town
  • FleetwoodFleetwood Town19:45MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
  • GillinghamGillingham19:45CambridgeCambridge United
  • Lincoln CityLincoln City19:45MorecambeMorecambe
  • PortsmouthPortsmouth19:45BurtonBurton Albion
  • Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday19:45WiganWigan Athletic
  • WycombeWycombe Wanderers19:45ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
  • BoltonBolton Wanderers20:00CharltonCharlton Athletic

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham29195554183662
2Wigan26175448252356
3MK Dons30167750331755
4Sunderland30166854411354
5Oxford Utd30158754361853
6Wycombe29157746341252
7Sheff Wed29131064132949
8Plymouth28138747351247
9Ipswich301281048381044
10Bolton29116124238439
11Charlton29116123935439
12Burton29116123536-139
13Portsmouth28108103230238
14Cambridge29910103842-437
15Accrington29107123546-1137
16Shrewsbury3089132832-433
17Cheltenham29712103448-1433
18Lincoln City2887133338-531
19Fleetwood29710124350-731
20Wimbledon29612113645-930
21Morecambe3078154158-1729
22Crewe2957172448-2422
23Gillingham30410162452-2822
24Doncaster3064202258-3622
