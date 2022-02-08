Portsmouth 2-1 Burton Albion

Match ends, Portsmouth 2, Burton Albion 1.
Michael Jacobs scored one goal and made the other as Portsmouth beat Burton 2-1 to pick up their first win of 2022.
A previously uneventful game burst into life in the 33rd minute when a Jacobs corner was headed firmly into the net by Sean Raggett to put Pompey into the lead.
Now firmly in control, the hosts doubled their advantage eight minutes later.
Persistence paid off when Jacobs robbed Joe Powell of the ball in the box and slotted calmly beyond Ben Garratt.
It seemed Pompey might carry on where they left off in the second half, but Burton had other ideas and pulled a goal back in the 50th minute.
Terry Taylor's effort was deflected into the net by former Pompey loanee Gassan Ahadme.
Constant pressure from Pompey brought about quick breaks by Burton, but neither side were able to produce another goal as the south coast team ended their recent poor run.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Portsmouth
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Bazunu
- 17Carter
- 20RaggettBooked at 5mins
- 16Ogilvie
- 15Romeo
- 23ThompsonSubstituted forTunnicliffeat 73'minutes
- 24JacobsSubstituted forRobertsonat 85'minutes
- 3HumeSubstituted forHackett-Fairchildat 80'minutes
- 11CurtisBooked at 34mins
- 19Hirst
- 9Walker
Substitutes
- 4Robertson
- 7O'Brien
- 8Tunnicliffe
- 10Harness
- 18Hackett-Fairchild
- 28Webber
- 38Jewitt-White
Burton
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 24Garratt
- 16Shaughnessy
- 26Leak
- 3Borthwick-Jackson
- 37Hamer
- 38MancienneBooked at 18minsSubstituted forSaydeeat 82'minutes
- 23TaylorBooked at 47minsSubstituted forChapmanat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 22Kokolo
- 25Gilligan
- 8PowellBooked at 29mins
- 9AhadmeSubstituted forMoultat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kovar
- 10Chapman
- 15Saydee
- 18Blake-Tracy
- 29Maddox
- 31Moult
- 40Lakin
- Referee:
- Craig Hicks
- Attendance:
- 13,407
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away20
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portsmouth 2, Burton Albion 1.
Booking
Harry Chapman (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Leak (Burton Albion).
Post update
Mahlon Romeo (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Sean Raggett.
Post update
Hand ball by Conor Shaughnessy (Burton Albion).
Post update
Ciaran Gilligan (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth).
Post update
Foul by Christian Saydee (Burton Albion).
Post update
Clark Robertson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joe Powell (Burton Albion).
Post update
Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Ogilvie.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Louis Moult (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Powell with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Mahlon Romeo.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Louis Moult replaces Gassan Ahadme.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Clark Robertson replaces Michael Jacobs.
Post update
Attempt saved. Hayden Carter (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Christian Saydee replaces Michael Mancienne.
Another 3 wins and we should be safe.