Portsmouth 2-1 Burton Albion

From the section League One

Michael Jacobs scored one goal and made the other as Portsmouth beat Burton 2-1 to pick up their first win of 2022.

A previously uneventful game burst into life in the 33rd minute when a Jacobs corner was headed firmly into the net by Sean Raggett to put Pompey into the lead.

Now firmly in control, the hosts doubled their advantage eight minutes later.

Persistence paid off when Jacobs robbed Joe Powell of the ball in the box and slotted calmly beyond Ben Garratt.

It seemed Pompey might carry on where they left off in the second half, but Burton had other ideas and pulled a goal back in the 50th minute.

Terry Taylor's effort was deflected into the net by former Pompey loanee Gassan Ahadme.

Constant pressure from Pompey brought about quick breaks by Burton, but neither side were able to produce another goal as the south coast team ended their recent poor run.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Portsmouth

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Bazunu
  • 17Carter
  • 20RaggettBooked at 5mins
  • 16Ogilvie
  • 15Romeo
  • 23ThompsonSubstituted forTunnicliffeat 73'minutes
  • 24JacobsSubstituted forRobertsonat 85'minutes
  • 3HumeSubstituted forHackett-Fairchildat 80'minutes
  • 11CurtisBooked at 34mins
  • 19Hirst
  • 9Walker

Substitutes

  • 4Robertson
  • 7O'Brien
  • 8Tunnicliffe
  • 10Harness
  • 18Hackett-Fairchild
  • 28Webber
  • 38Jewitt-White

Burton

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 24Garratt
  • 16Shaughnessy
  • 26Leak
  • 3Borthwick-Jackson
  • 37Hamer
  • 38MancienneBooked at 18minsSubstituted forSaydeeat 82'minutes
  • 23TaylorBooked at 47minsSubstituted forChapmanat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 22Kokolo
  • 25Gilligan
  • 8PowellBooked at 29mins
  • 9AhadmeSubstituted forMoultat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kovar
  • 10Chapman
  • 15Saydee
  • 18Blake-Tracy
  • 29Maddox
  • 31Moult
  • 40Lakin
Referee:
Craig Hicks
Attendance:
13,407

Match Stats

Home TeamPortsmouthAway TeamBurton
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home22
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away20

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Portsmouth 2, Burton Albion 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Portsmouth 2, Burton Albion 1.

  3. Booking

    Harry Chapman (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Leak (Burton Albion).

  5. Post update

    Mahlon Romeo (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Sean Raggett.

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Conor Shaughnessy (Burton Albion).

  8. Post update

    Ciaran Gilligan (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Christian Saydee (Burton Albion).

  11. Post update

    Clark Robertson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Joe Powell (Burton Albion).

  13. Post update

    Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Ogilvie.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Louis Moult (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Powell with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Mahlon Romeo.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Burton Albion. Louis Moult replaces Gassan Ahadme.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Portsmouth. Clark Robertson replaces Michael Jacobs.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hayden Carter (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Burton Albion. Christian Saydee replaces Michael Mancienne.

Comments

Join the conversation

5 comments

  • Comment posted by JOHN SPARTAN, at 23:16 8 Feb

    Let's see what we can do on Saturday before getting carried away

  • Comment posted by Andy Tomlinson, at 22:43 8 Feb

    A good win.
    Another 3 wins and we should be safe.

  • Comment posted by Disco pants, at 22:36 8 Feb

    Win or lose, up the blues! I just knew that Ahadme would score, glad we saw the win out.

  • Comment posted by linka, at 22:35 8 Feb

    At last!!!! Now for a run to the play-offs... PUP

    • Reply posted by Disco pants, at 22:46 8 Feb

      Disco pants replied:
      I think that ship has sailed but hopefully a decent end of the season

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham30205555183765
2Wigan27175548262256
3MK Dons31168751341756
4Sunderland31166955431254
5Oxford Utd31158854381653
6Wycombe30158746341253
7Sheff Wed301410642321052
8Plymouth29148751361550
9Ipswich311381049381147
10Bolton30126124439542
11Portsmouth29118103431341
12Accrington30117123746-940
13Charlton30116134037339
14Burton30116133638-239
15Cambridge30910113843-537
16Cheltenham30812103649-1336
17Lincoln City2997133539-434
18Shrewsbury31810132832-434
19Fleetwood30711124451-732
20Wimbledon30612123646-1030
21Morecambe3178164260-1829
22Gillingham31510162552-2725
23Crewe3057182552-2722
24Doncaster3164212259-3722
View full League One table

