Wycombe Wanderers 0-0 Shrewsbury Town

Wycombe could not make their dominance count as they were held to a frustrating goalless League One draw by Shrewsbury at Adams Park.
This was the promotion-chasing Chairboys' third game without a league win, despite them controlling the match from start to finish, although they did close the gap between themselves and second-placed Wigan to three points.
Wycombe dominated the opening half hour, although they nearly got a helping hand when Shrewsbury defender Matthew Pennington just about cleared Jason McCarthy's cross over his own crossbar.
Brandon Hanlan then picked his way through into the area before his shot deflected off the Shrews' George Nurse and looped onto the post.
Hanlan had another good chance in the 64th minute when he was played through by Chris Forino, but his shot across goal was well saved by Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi.
The Chairboys continued to press for a winner, but they were left frustrated again with 12 minutes left when the impressive Marosi pushed out substitute Sullay Kaikai's powerful low drive from distance as the spoils were shared and the visitors recorded a fourth-successive league draw.
Line-ups
Wycombe
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Stockdale
- 2Grimmer
- 38Forino
- 3JacobsonBooked at 87mins
- 26McCarthy
- 11WingSubstituted forMehmetiat 81'minutes
- 8Thompson
- 23Obita
- 12McCleary
- 18HanlanSubstituted forKaikaiat 72'minutes
- 9VokesSubstituted forAkinfenwaat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Stewart
- 7Wheeler
- 16Kaikai
- 17Horgan
- 19Mehmeti
- 20Akinfenwa
- 31Przybek
Shrewsbury
Formation 3-5-2
- 1MarosiBooked at 53mins
- 5PenningtonBooked at 69mins
- 4Ebanks-Landell
- 6Pierre
- 17BennettBooked at 34mins
- 10Vela
- 16Davis
- 8Fornah
- 23Nurse
- 18BloxhamSubstituted forBowmanat 62'minutes
- 28JannehSubstituted forUdohat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Udoh
- 12Bowman
- 13Burgoyne
- 14Bondswell
- 19Caton
- 22Daniels
- Referee:
- Sam Purkiss
- Attendance:
- 3,871
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away0
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 0, Shrewsbury Town 0.
Post update
Jason McCarthy (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by George Nurse (Shrewsbury Town).
Post update
Foul by Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers).
Post update
Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Anis Mehmeti (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Curtis Thompson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Garath McCleary (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anis Mehmeti.
Post update
Foul by Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers).
Post update
David Davis (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Joe Jacobson with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Aaron Pierre.
Booking
Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers).
Post update
Josh Vela (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sullay Kaikai with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniel Udoh (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Marko Marosi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Garath McCleary with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Adebayo Akinfenwa replaces Sam Vokes.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Anis Mehmeti replaces Lewis Wing.
