League One
WycombeWycombe Wanderers0ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town0

Wycombe Wanderers 0-0 Shrewsbury Town

Wycombe could not make their dominance count as they were held to a frustrating goalless League One draw by Shrewsbury at Adams Park.

This was the promotion-chasing Chairboys' third game without a league win, despite them controlling the match from start to finish, although they did close the gap between themselves and second-placed Wigan to three points.

Wycombe dominated the opening half hour, although they nearly got a helping hand when Shrewsbury defender Matthew Pennington just about cleared Jason McCarthy's cross over his own crossbar.

Brandon Hanlan then picked his way through into the area before his shot deflected off the Shrews' George Nurse and looped onto the post.

Hanlan had another good chance in the 64th minute when he was played through by Chris Forino, but his shot across goal was well saved by Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi.

The Chairboys continued to press for a winner, but they were left frustrated again with 12 minutes left when the impressive Marosi pushed out substitute Sullay Kaikai's powerful low drive from distance as the spoils were shared and the visitors recorded a fourth-successive league draw.

Line-ups

Wycombe

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Stockdale
  • 2Grimmer
  • 38Forino
  • 3JacobsonBooked at 87mins
  • 26McCarthy
  • 11WingSubstituted forMehmetiat 81'minutes
  • 8Thompson
  • 23Obita
  • 12McCleary
  • 18HanlanSubstituted forKaikaiat 72'minutes
  • 9VokesSubstituted forAkinfenwaat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Stewart
  • 7Wheeler
  • 16Kaikai
  • 17Horgan
  • 19Mehmeti
  • 20Akinfenwa
  • 31Przybek

Shrewsbury

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1MarosiBooked at 53mins
  • 5PenningtonBooked at 69mins
  • 4Ebanks-Landell
  • 6Pierre
  • 17BennettBooked at 34mins
  • 10Vela
  • 16Davis
  • 8Fornah
  • 23Nurse
  • 18BloxhamSubstituted forBowmanat 62'minutes
  • 28JannehSubstituted forUdohat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Udoh
  • 12Bowman
  • 13Burgoyne
  • 14Bondswell
  • 19Caton
  • 22Daniels
Referee:
Sam Purkiss
Attendance:
3,871

Match Stats

Home TeamWycombeAway TeamShrewsbury
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home26
Away2
Shots on Target
Home10
Away0
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wycombe Wanderers 0, Shrewsbury Town 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 0, Shrewsbury Town 0.

  3. Post update

    Jason McCarthy (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by George Nurse (Shrewsbury Town).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers).

  6. Post update

    Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Anis Mehmeti (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Curtis Thompson.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Garath McCleary (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anis Mehmeti.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers).

  10. Post update

    David Davis (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Joe Jacobson with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Aaron Pierre.

  13. Booking

    Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers).

  15. Post update

    Josh Vela (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sullay Kaikai with a headed pass.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Udoh (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Marko Marosi.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Garath McCleary with a cross.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Adebayo Akinfenwa replaces Sam Vokes.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Anis Mehmeti replaces Lewis Wing.

  • Comment posted by True Shrew, today at 01:39

    The stats say it all, we went to Wycombe to defend and get a point and that's what we got, with other results going kindly for us this is a point gained from a difficult away fixture.

  • Comment posted by Top Cat, at 22:12 8 Feb

    Shrewsbury (aka the draw specialists) get yet another valuable point. Tough game judging by those stats, other results were kind to Shrewsbury aswell.

    • Reply posted by Blackbeards Ghost, at 22:49 8 Feb

      Blackbeards Ghost replied:
      one point is better than nothing but with 15 games left averaging 1 a game would only take us to 49 points. Checking previous seasons suggest that may be 1 or 2 short to stay up. We need a few wins to be able to feel safe

