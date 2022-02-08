Bolton Wanderers 2-1 Charlton Athletic

League One
Defender Will Aimson scored his first goal for Bolton to earn his side a fifth victory in six League One games with a late winner in a narrow 2-1 victory over Charlton.

Aimson headed in Aaron Morley's 83rd-minute free-kick after substitute Chuks Aneke threatened to earn the visitors a point.

Within 15 minutes of his introduction, Aneke headed in a 75th-minute cross from fellow replacement Scott Fraser.

His second goal since rejoining from Birmingham cancelled out Dion Charles' 10th-minute opener.

Former Accrington striker Charles, unplayable for large parts of Wanderers' win, punished Akin Famewo's error to net a fourth goal in five games.

Addicks' recalled skipper Jason Pearce was equally uncomfortable against the Northern Ireland forward.

Booked for hauling down Charles in the second half, he was substituted after luckily escaping a second caution for another foul on the Bolton frontman.

Ian Evatt's side remain 10th but have collected 16 points from a possible 18 in an unlikely push for the play-offs.

Charlton, denied a stoppage-time equaliser when James Trafford saved from Fraser, drop to 13th after losing their four-game unbeaten league run.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Comment posted by Claude, at 23:35 8 Feb

    I feel sorry for the 3 lads who came all the way from Charlton to have drinks outside ASDA before the match!🌧️🌡️❄️🍻

    That's living alright!🤔🤣

  • Comment posted by GameGoSalfordBlueM40, at 23:30 8 Feb

    Listened to it Live Commentary on BBC Radio Manchester tonight, and was well chuffed for you Wanderers nickin' it 2-1, 3 Points so important in your quest for PlayOffs which I'm convinced you can reach & Win.
    Be great to see another proper NW Club & Fans climbing back up, same goes for Oldham surviving the drop.

    Been there ourselves & never forget our history.

    Good luck lads !

    Loyal manC (51)

  • Comment posted by David McManus, at 23:06 8 Feb

    Wanderers are on a roll

  • Comment posted by marshallcr6, at 23:06 8 Feb

    play-offs are coming.

  • Comment posted by PPaddon, at 22:58 8 Feb

    The first half was like watching a Dave Bassett team with (us) Bolton shooting for the moon. Ref was poor. Charlton's No 6 could have been booked 3 times and yet managed to pick up bookings for much less serious offences that the ref let Charlton get away with. Lucky escape for Bolton but onwards and upwards.

  • Comment posted by peterbarlow, at 22:53 8 Feb

    What a great bit of business bringing in Dion Charles. Could he be a talisman like Super John? Another good win. COYWM

  • Comment posted by CardiffWhite, at 22:51 8 Feb

    Hard fought win. Charlton battled hard and disrupted Bolton's fluency for long periods. Evatt was spot on in saying we were long overdue a set piece goal and also a scrappy win. We'll take both tonight.

