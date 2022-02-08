Bolton Wanderers 2-1 Charlton Athletic

Match ends, Bolton Wanderers 2, Charlton Athletic 1.
Defender Will Aimson scored his first goal for Bolton to earn his side a fifth victory in six League One games with a late winner in a narrow 2-1 victory over Charlton.
Aimson headed in Aaron Morley's 83rd-minute free-kick after substitute Chuks Aneke threatened to earn the visitors a point.
Within 15 minutes of his introduction, Aneke headed in a 75th-minute cross from fellow replacement Scott Fraser.
His second goal since rejoining from Birmingham cancelled out Dion Charles' 10th-minute opener.
Former Accrington striker Charles, unplayable for large parts of Wanderers' win, punished Akin Famewo's error to net a fourth goal in five games.
Addicks' recalled skipper Jason Pearce was equally uncomfortable against the Northern Ireland forward.
Booked for hauling down Charles in the second half, he was substituted after luckily escaping a second caution for another foul on the Bolton frontman.
Ian Evatt's side remain 10th but have collected 16 points from a possible 18 in an unlikely push for the play-offs.
Charlton, denied a stoppage-time equaliser when James Trafford saved from Fraser, drop to 13th after losing their four-game unbeaten league run.
Line-ups
Bolton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 19Trafford
- 2JonesBooked at 33mins
- 5Almeida Santos
- 15Aimson
- 13Fossey
- 4Williams
- 16Morley
- 3JohnBooked at 55mins
- 32DempseySubstituted forBakayokoat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10CharlesSubstituted forSadlierat 78'minutes
- 17AfolayanSubstituted forBödvarssonat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Bödvarsson
- 11Bakayoko
- 12Dixon
- 20Lee
- 22Sadlier
- 27Baptiste
- 29Gordon
Charlton
Formation 3-5-2
- 1MacGillivray
- 28Clare
- 6PearceBooked at 53minsSubstituted forLavelleat 61'minutes
- 5Famewo
- 16Matthews
- 11GilbeyBooked at 42minsSubstituted forFraserat 68'minutes
- 4DobsonBooked at 67mins
- 10Morgan
- 7Jaiyesimi
- 14WashingtonBooked at 40mins
- 48BurstowSubstituted forAnekeat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Purrington
- 15Lavelle
- 17Lee
- 18Leko
- 21Fraser
- 22Aneke
- 30Henderson
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
- Attendance:
- 13,523
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 2, Charlton Athletic 1.
Post update
Offside, Bolton Wanderers. James Trafford tries a through ball, but Amadou Bakayoko is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Chuks Aneke (Charlton Athletic).
Post update
MJ Williams (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Amadou Bakayoko (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Bolton Wanderers).
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott Fraser (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic).
Post update
Marlon Fossey (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Scott Fraser (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marlon Fossey (Bolton Wanderers).
Post update
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Craig MacGillivray.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Bolton Wanderers 2, Charlton Athletic 1. Will Aimson (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Morley with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Sean Clare (Charlton Athletic).
Post update
Declan John (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson tries a through ball, but Amadou Bakayoko is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Kieran Sadlier replaces Dion Charles.
