Newcastle United v Everton

Everton manager Frank Lampard lost 1-0 at Newcastle United just a week before being sacked by previous club Chelsea in January 2021

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle's new signings Bruno Guimaraes and Matt Targett are available but Dan Burn is a doubt with a slight toe issue.

Paul Dummett has not been able to train, while Matt Ritchie and Callum Wilson are long-term absentees.

Everton await news on whether Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit after a knock.

Dele Alli, Anwar El Ghazi and Donny van de Beek could make their debuts, but Fabian Delph, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Ben Godfrey are out.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The Magpies haven't won consecutive home league games against the Toffees since a run of three between March 2002 and April 2004.

Everton have scored in their last 10 away league games against Newcastle, a run stretching back to the 2010-11 season. It is their longest active run of scoring at an away side in the Premier League, last scoring in more consecutive away top-flight games against an opponent between 1955 and 1995 at Bolton Wanderers (12 in a row).

Newcastle United

Newcastle are looking to secure back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since May.

The Magpies have won just once in 11 home league games this season.

They have dropped a league-high 21 points from winning positions in the top flight this season.

Newcastle haven't scored more than once in any of their last nine Premier League games, since a 3-3 draw against Brentford in November.

Chris Wood has scored three Premier League goals against Everton (including his first ever strike in the competition), with each of these goals coming at a different ground (King Power Stadium, Turf Moor, Goodison Park).

Everton

The Toffees have picked up just nine points from 16 Premier League games, fewer than any other side in the division in that time.

Everton have a higher win rate (43%) and a higher points-per-game average (1.6) in Premier League games played on Tuesdays than they do on any other day of the week.

In Frank Lampard's opening game in charge on Saturday, Everton scored four times in a match for the first time in 42 matches.

This will be new Lampard's first game in the Premier League since January 2021. None of the last 12 permanent managers have lost their first league game in charge of the Toffees (W8, D4), with Gordon Lee the last to do so in February 1977.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is aiming to become the first opposition player to score in four games in a row at St James' Park since Daniel Sturridge did so for Liverpool.

