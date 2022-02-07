Burnley v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United's Paul Pogba started against Middlesbrough on Friday after three months out

TEAM NEWS

Burnley will assess Charlie Taylor, who has been nursing a foot injury.

Johan Gudmundsson and Ashley Barnes remain out, but Josh Brownhill is back after a ban.

Manchester United await news on whether Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane will be fit having picked up knocks against Middlesbrough.

They also have doubts over Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, but Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard are back in training.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have lost their last five Premier League home matches against Manchester United without scoring.

United's solitary defeat in this fixture, home or away, in the past 14 meetings came at Old Trafford in January 2020 (W9, D4).

Only one of Burnley's 10 Premier League goals against United has been scored at home, a Robbie Blake winner in August 2009.

Burnley

It's nine Premier League matches without a win for Burnley, who have only scored two goals in their past seven.

Their solitary victory in 22 league games came against Brentford in October (D10, L11).

The Clarets are unbeaten in five Premier League home fixtures but have won just once in 18 at Turf Moor.

Thirteen points from 19 games is Burnley's second lowest total at the halfway stage of a Premier League season.

Manchester United

The Red Devils have taken 21 points from their past 10 league fixtures since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (W6, D3, L1).

United have won 34 of their 56 Premier League games played on Tuesdays, more than any other side.

They are unbeaten in five away league matches (W2, D3).

Manchester United have scored in all 11 of their Premier League away games this season.

My Burnley XI Choose your Burnley formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Manchester United XI Choose your Manchester United formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team