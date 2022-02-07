Premier League
BurnleyBurnley20:00Man UtdManchester United
Venue: Turf Moor

Burnley v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Paul Pogba in action
Manchester United's Paul Pogba started against Middlesbrough on Friday after three months out

TEAM NEWS

Burnley will assess Charlie Taylor, who has been nursing a foot injury.

Johan Gudmundsson and Ashley Barnes remain out, but Josh Brownhill is back after a ban.

Manchester United await news on whether Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane will be fit having picked up knocks against Middlesbrough.

They also have doubts over Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, but Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard are back in training.

This will be Burnley's 5,000th league game. They are the second English side to reach the milestone, after Preston North End

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Burnley have lost their last five Premier League home matches against Manchester United without scoring.
  • United's solitary defeat in this fixture, home or away, in the past 14 meetings came at Old Trafford in January 2020 (W9, D4).
  • Only one of Burnley's 10 Premier League goals against United has been scored at home, a Robbie Blake winner in August 2009.

Burnley

  • It's nine Premier League matches without a win for Burnley, who have only scored two goals in their past seven.
  • Their solitary victory in 22 league games came against Brentford in October (D10, L11).
  • The Clarets are unbeaten in five Premier League home fixtures but have won just once in 18 at Turf Moor.
  • Thirteen points from 19 games is Burnley's second lowest total at the halfway stage of a Premier League season.

Manchester United

  • The Red Devils have taken 21 points from their past 10 league fixtures since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (W6, D3, L1).
  • United have won 34 of their 56 Premier League games played on Tuesdays, more than any other side.
  • They are unbeaten in five away league matches (W2, D3).
  • Manchester United have scored in all 11 of their Premier League away games this season.

My Burnley XI

Choose your Burnley formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

My Manchester United XI

Choose your Manchester United formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City23183255144157
2Liverpool22146258193948
3Chelsea24138348183047
4Man Utd2211563630638
5West Ham23114841311037
6Arsenal2111373325836
7Tottenham2011362624236
8Wolves2110471916334
9Brighton2261242323030
10Leicester207583437-326
11Aston Villa2182112832-426
12Southampton2251072634-825
13Crystal Palace225983134-324
14Brentford2365122638-1223
15Leeds215792440-1622
16Everton2054112435-1119
17Norwich2244141345-3216
18Watford2143142340-1715
19Newcastle2129102143-2215
20Burnley1911081627-1113
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport