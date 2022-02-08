Wealdstone 2-1 Yeovil Town

Match ends, Wealdstone 2, Yeovil Town 1.
Wealdstone sealed their first win in four matches as they defeated Yeovil Town in the National League.
Josh Umerah got the hosts off the mark, slotting home from close range as Yeovil failed to clear their lines.
Nikola Tavares doubled their tally just before the break as he tapped in inside the box following a corner.
The hosts conceded a penalty when Medy Elito brought down Dale Gorman who got up to score from the spot for a consolation.
Line-ups
Wealdstone
Formation 4-4-2
- 1WickensBooked at 64mins
- 2Cook
- 6Okimo
- 7Ferguson
- 17Tavares
- 14McAvoy
- 25MascollSubstituted forMundle-Smithat 72'minutes
- 20ElitoSubstituted forBrowneat 81'minutes
- 22Henry
- 9Umerah
- 16Jackson JrSubstituted forCooperat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Browne
- 11Sesay
- 18Dyer
- 23Mundle-Smith
- 24Cooper
Yeovil
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Smith
- 13WilliamsBooked at 76minsSubstituted forBradleyat 77'minutes
- 6WilkinsonBooked at 85mins
- 8Gorman
- 21Robinson
- 22Barclay
- 32Staunton
- 7WorthingtonSubstituted forLo-Evertonat 57'minutes
- 11Knowles
- 19Wakefield
- 9ReidSubstituted forYussufat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Evans
- 14Bradley
- 15Lo-Everton
- 20Stephens
- 23Yussuf
- Referee:
- Aji Ajibola
- Attendance:
- 1,175
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wealdstone 2, Yeovil Town 1.
Booking
Luke Wilkinson (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Wealdstone. Rhys Browne replaces Medy Elito.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Alex Bradley replaces Morgan Williams.
Booking
Morgan Williams (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Wealdstone. Jayden Mundle-Smith replaces Jamie Mascoll.
Substitution
Substitution, Wealdstone. Charlie Cooper replaces Ira Jackson Jr.
Booking
George Wickens (Wealdstone) is shown the yellow card.
Goal! Wealdstone 2, Yeovil Town 1. Dale Gorman (Yeovil Town) converts the penalty with a.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Sonny Blu Lo-Everton replaces Matthew Worthington.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Adi Yussuf replaces Reuben Reid.
Second Half
Second Half begins Wealdstone 2, Yeovil Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Wealdstone 2, Yeovil Town 0.
Goal!
Goal! Wealdstone 2, Yeovil Town 0. Nikola Tavares (Wealdstone).
Goal!
Goal! Wealdstone 1, Yeovil Town 0. Josh Umerah (Wealdstone).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
