National League
WealdstoneWealdstone2YeovilYeovil Town1

Wealdstone 2-1 Yeovil Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Wealdstone sealed their first win in four matches as they defeated Yeovil Town in the National League.

Josh Umerah got the hosts off the mark, slotting home from close range as Yeovil failed to clear their lines.

Nikola Tavares doubled their tally just before the break as he tapped in inside the box following a corner.

The hosts conceded a penalty when Medy Elito brought down Dale Gorman who got up to score from the spot for a consolation.

Line-ups

Wealdstone

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1WickensBooked at 64mins
  • 2Cook
  • 6Okimo
  • 7Ferguson
  • 17Tavares
  • 14McAvoy
  • 25MascollSubstituted forMundle-Smithat 72'minutes
  • 20ElitoSubstituted forBrowneat 81'minutes
  • 22Henry
  • 9Umerah
  • 16Jackson JrSubstituted forCooperat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Browne
  • 11Sesay
  • 18Dyer
  • 23Mundle-Smith
  • 24Cooper

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 13WilliamsBooked at 76minsSubstituted forBradleyat 77'minutes
  • 6WilkinsonBooked at 85mins
  • 8Gorman
  • 21Robinson
  • 22Barclay
  • 32Staunton
  • 7WorthingtonSubstituted forLo-Evertonat 57'minutes
  • 11Knowles
  • 19Wakefield
  • 9ReidSubstituted forYussufat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Evans
  • 14Bradley
  • 15Lo-Everton
  • 20Stephens
  • 23Yussuf
Referee:
Aji Ajibola
Attendance:
1,175

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wealdstone 2, Yeovil Town 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wealdstone 2, Yeovil Town 1.

  3. Booking

    Luke Wilkinson (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Wealdstone. Rhys Browne replaces Medy Elito.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Alex Bradley replaces Morgan Williams.

  6. Booking

    Morgan Williams (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Wealdstone. Jayden Mundle-Smith replaces Jamie Mascoll.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Wealdstone. Charlie Cooper replaces Ira Jackson Jr.

  9. Booking

    George Wickens (Wealdstone) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Wealdstone 2, Yeovil Town 1. Dale Gorman (Yeovil Town) converts the penalty with a.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Sonny Blu Lo-Everton replaces Matthew Worthington.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Adi Yussuf replaces Reuben Reid.

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Wealdstone 2, Yeovil Town 0.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Wealdstone 2, Yeovil Town 0.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Wealdstone 2, Yeovil Town 0. Nikola Tavares (Wealdstone).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Wealdstone 1, Yeovil Town 0. Josh Umerah (Wealdstone).

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport27174655262955
2Chesterfield26159249232654
3Halifax26155641212050
4Bromley26155642281450
5Boreham Wood23147234151949
6Solihull Moors26137641231846
7Wrexham26137642261646
8Notts County25136647291845
9Grimsby271341039281143
10Dag & Red271331149371242
11Torquay26114113940-137
12Yeovil26106102627-136
13Southend26105112735-835
14Woking26102144040032
15Eastleigh2595112838-1032
16Aldershot2786133141-1030
17Barnet2686123150-1930
18Wealdstone2577112436-1228
19Altrincham2776143952-1327
20Maidenhead United2576122847-1927
21Weymouth2645172650-2417
22King's Lynn2543182450-2615
23Dover2714222060-40-5
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC