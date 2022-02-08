Wealdstone 2-1 Yeovil Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Wealdstone sealed their first win in four matches as they defeated Yeovil Town in the National League.

Josh Umerah got the hosts off the mark, slotting home from close range as Yeovil failed to clear their lines.

Nikola Tavares doubled their tally just before the break as he tapped in inside the box following a corner.

The hosts conceded a penalty when Medy Elito brought down Dale Gorman who got up to score from the spot for a consolation.