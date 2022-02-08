Stockport County 2-2 Chesterfield

Match ends, Stockport County 2, Chesterfield 2.
Stockport came from two goals down to rescue a point against 10-man Chesterfield at Edgeley Park and remain at the summit of the National League.
Chesterfield looked on course to leapfrog their rivals after Kabongo Tshimanga and Akwasi Asante both scored in the opening half.
But the match turned in Stockport's favour when Jeff King was dismissed for the visitors. Will Collar pulled one back shortly before the hour, with Ryan Croasdale equalising in the 65th minute.
Stockport remain a single point clear of Chesterfield having played one game more.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Stockport
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Hinchliffe
- 4HoganSubstituted forCrankshawat 60'minutes
- 5Palmer
- 14Collar
- 17Rydel
- 15Johnson
- 7Southam-Hales
- 18Croasdale
- 21HippolyteBooked at 31minsSubstituted forNewbyat 90+2'minutes
- 9Madden
- 22Quigley
Substitutes
- 2Minihan
- 3Kitching
- 11Jennings
- 20Newby
- 27Crankshaw
Chesterfield
Formation 4-4-2
- 1LoachBooked at 90mins
- 29WhittleBooked at 40mins
- 21CrollSubstituted forMillerat 86'minutes
- 4OyelekeSubstituted forKellermanat 69'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 32Kerr
- 22GrimesBooked at 8mins
- 20KingBooked at 49mins
- 17McCourt
- 10Mandeville
- 19Tshimanga
- 9AsanteSubstituted forWilliamsat 53'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Miller
- 12Williams
- 16Kellerman
- 27Quigley
- 28Khan
- Referee:
- Scott Tallis
- Attendance:
- 10,236
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stockport County 2, Chesterfield 2.
Booking
Scott Loach (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Stockport County. Elliot Newby replaces Myles Hippolyte.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Calvin Miller replaces Luke Croll.
Booking
James Kellerman (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. James Kellerman replaces Manny Oyeleke.
Goal!
Goal! Stockport County 2, Chesterfield 2. Ryan Croasdale (Stockport County).
Substitution
Substitution, Stockport County. Oliver Crankshaw replaces Liam Hogan.
Goal!
Goal! Stockport County 1, Chesterfield 2. Will Collar (Stockport County).
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Tyrone Williams replaces Akwasi Asante.
Dismissal
Jeff King (Chesterfield) is shown the red card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Stockport County 0, Chesterfield 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Stockport County 0, Chesterfield 2.
Booking
Alex Whittle (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Myles Hippolyte (Stockport County) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Stockport County 0, Chesterfield 2. Akwasi Asante (Chesterfield).
Goal!
Goal! Stockport County 0, Chesterfield 1. Kabongo Tshimanga (Chesterfield).
Booking
Jamie Grimes (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.