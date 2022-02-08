National League
StockportStockport County2ChesterfieldChesterfield2

Stockport County 2-2 Chesterfield

Last updated on .From the section National League

Stockport came from two goals down to rescue a point against 10-man Chesterfield at Edgeley Park and remain at the summit of the National League.

Chesterfield looked on course to leapfrog their rivals after Kabongo Tshimanga and Akwasi Asante both scored in the opening half.

But the match turned in Stockport's favour when Jeff King was dismissed for the visitors. Will Collar pulled one back shortly before the hour, with Ryan Croasdale equalising in the 65th minute.

Stockport remain a single point clear of Chesterfield having played one game more.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Stockport

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 4HoganSubstituted forCrankshawat 60'minutes
  • 5Palmer
  • 14Collar
  • 17Rydel
  • 15Johnson
  • 7Southam-Hales
  • 18Croasdale
  • 21HippolyteBooked at 31minsSubstituted forNewbyat 90+2'minutes
  • 9Madden
  • 22Quigley

Substitutes

  • 2Minihan
  • 3Kitching
  • 11Jennings
  • 20Newby
  • 27Crankshaw

Chesterfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1LoachBooked at 90mins
  • 29WhittleBooked at 40mins
  • 21CrollSubstituted forMillerat 86'minutes
  • 4OyelekeSubstituted forKellermanat 69'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 32Kerr
  • 22GrimesBooked at 8mins
  • 20KingBooked at 49mins
  • 17McCourt
  • 10Mandeville
  • 19Tshimanga
  • 9AsanteSubstituted forWilliamsat 53'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Miller
  • 12Williams
  • 16Kellerman
  • 27Quigley
  • 28Khan
Referee:
Scott Tallis
Attendance:
10,236

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Stockport County 2, Chesterfield 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Stockport County 2, Chesterfield 2.

  3. Booking

    Scott Loach (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Stockport County. Elliot Newby replaces Myles Hippolyte.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. Calvin Miller replaces Luke Croll.

  6. Booking

    James Kellerman (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. James Kellerman replaces Manny Oyeleke.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Stockport County 2, Chesterfield 2. Ryan Croasdale (Stockport County).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Stockport County. Oliver Crankshaw replaces Liam Hogan.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Stockport County 1, Chesterfield 2. Will Collar (Stockport County).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. Tyrone Williams replaces Akwasi Asante.

  12. Dismissal

    Jeff King (Chesterfield) is shown the red card.

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Stockport County 0, Chesterfield 2.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Stockport County 0, Chesterfield 2.

  15. Booking

    Alex Whittle (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Booking

    Myles Hippolyte (Stockport County) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Stockport County 0, Chesterfield 2. Akwasi Asante (Chesterfield).

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Stockport County 0, Chesterfield 1. Kabongo Tshimanga (Chesterfield).

  19. Booking

    Jamie Grimes (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport27174655262955
2Chesterfield26159249232654
3Halifax26155641212050
4Bromley26155642281450
5Boreham Wood23147234151949
6Solihull Moors26137641231846
7Wrexham26137642261646
8Notts County25136647291845
9Grimsby271341039281143
10Dag & Red271331149371242
11Torquay26114113940-137
12Yeovil26106102627-136
13Southend26105112735-835
14Woking26102144040032
15Eastleigh2595112838-1032
16Aldershot2786133141-1030
17Barnet2686123150-1930
18Wealdstone2577112436-1228
19Altrincham2776143952-1327
20Maidenhead United2576122847-1927
21Weymouth2645172650-2417
22King's Lynn2543182450-2615
23Dover2714222060-40-5
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC