Last updated on .From the section Chester

Chester let slip a second-half lead to be held to a heartening 1-1 draw with second-placed Brackley at Bumpers Lane

Chester v Brackley. National League North. Not a game that immediately leapt out as the highlight of this week's English midweek football calendar.

But this was a fixture that last month made big headlines, when it got postponed.

A game that actually should have taken place 17 days earlier, only to become the subject of national media scrutiny when it was engulfed by an international border dispute.

All because Chester's ground lies smack bang on the England-Wales border.

Chester do, admittedly, have past Welsh connections.

They used to play in the Welsh Cup. They even won it three times.

Their most famous ex-player, Ian Rush, was born the other side of the Welsh border, in Flint.

And they are not exclusively English - and do have some fans who follow both Chester and Wales.

But nobody saw it coming when the Welsh authorities decided that Chester's ground breached their Christmas period clamp-down on social gatherings.

For 30 years, since Chester returned to the west side of the city to their purpose-built new stadium after two years in exile 42 miles away on the other of Cheshire in Macclesfield following the sale of their previous home for redevelopment, the uniqueness of the Deva Stadium straddling the England-Wales border was no more than a nice sports trivia quiz question.

The England-Wales border runs round the back of the corner flag at the away end. The pitch is all on the Welsh side of the border but the club offices and function rooms at the back of the main stand are in England

When Chester played until 1990 at their previous Sealand Road home a mile away, although it shared the same picturesque distant view of the Clwyd hills, it was well over the English side of the border.

But then, when two different national governments reacted over Christmas in different ways to the continuing threat of the Covid pandemic that has affected the world for the past two years, the exact position of Chester's ground suddenly became a problem.

The Welsh government's controversial decision to enforce a new lockdown when crowds at games were still allowed on the other side of the border should not have affected Chester.

But it suddenly did become an issue when a question was raised about Chester at the Senedd in Cardiff - the seat of the Welsh government - and a local journalist followed up the lead and turned it into a story. And suddenly it became a very big issue for this invariably cash-strapped fan-owned former (English) Football League club.

Chester were warned that they were in breach of Welsh anti-Covid regulations in staging their two home games over the Christmas period against AFC Fylde - a 2-2 draw on 28 December and the 1-1 draw with AFC Telford on 2 January.

The scheduled meeting with Brackley on 15 January was duly postponed.

And, after a cooling-off period during which a lot of talking has been done - and continues to be done - between the club, two separate police forces and Cheshire West and Chester Council, chairman Andy Morris believes a satisfactory long-term solution will be reached.

It's all hands to the pump at the Deva Stadium where the fan-owned club's chairman Andy Morris spent Tuesday night summarising for Chester's own club website match commentary

In the short term, the problem had already been solved by restrictions being eased.

And, on Tuesday, on a foul, wet night, 1,284 people drove through the English gates of this English football club, got out of their cars, passed through the turnstiles and came out the other side in Wales.

In football terms it has all had a detrimental effect on Chester.

The three successive away games they have faced as a result of the postponement have brought three defeats for a side given a massive pre-Christmas boost by the appointment of much respected former Newcastle, Everton and West Brom utility man Steve Watson as their new manager.

They had even slid to within seven points of the one relegation place - a horrible thought for this phoenix club who had to restart life back in Northern Premier League Division One North, English football's eighth tier, in 2010, after an unpaid HMRC tax bill brought Chester City's existence to an end.

But, with or without fans, and with five changes made to Watson's team, including three new signings, it ended just the same, in a draw. 1-1.

Declan Weeks' thumping shot looked to have earned Watson's side a deserved first win of 2022, until Chester captain Simon Grand, from a prone position on the Welsh pitch, tried to clear his lines and clumsily bulleted an almost comical injury-time own goal past debutant keeper Wyli Stanway - brother of England womens international Georgia.

That earned second-placed Brackley a draw from a game they know they should have lost.

An outcome that, just like the whole saga which preceded it, was, for Chester fans, no laughing matter.

How did it come to this?