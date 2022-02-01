Adlene Guedioura: Sheffield United end midfielder deal by mutual consent

Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Adlene Guedioura
Adlene Guedioura played just twice largely because of injury with the Blades

Sheffield United have parted company with midfielder Adlene Guedioura after a mutual agreement to terminate the remainder of his contract.

The 36-year-old Algeria international only played twice this season as an ankle injury ruled him out of contention for much of the campaign.

He signed a one-year deal when he moved to Bramall Lane in September 2021.

Guedioura has scored 13 goals in 220 games for clubs also including Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Watford.

