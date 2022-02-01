Jahmal Hector-Ingram: St Johnstone sign former Derby County striker
St Johnstone have signed former Derby County striker Jahmal Hector-Ingram until the end of the season.
The 23-year-old was released by the English Championship club last summer having made the last of his eight Derby appearances in January 2021.
Hector-Ingram subsequently joined Stevenage on loan but only played once for the League Two side.
"I am buzzing about this move," he told club's website. "It is a great opportunity for me."
The former West Ham United and Derby trainee, who played for England at under-16 and under-17 level, added that he was up for the "big challenge" of helping St Johnstone avoid relegation from the Scottish Premiership.
