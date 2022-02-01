Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Jahmal Hector-Ingram (right) last played for Derby more than a year ago

St Johnstone have signed former Derby County striker Jahmal Hector-Ingram until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old was released by the English Championship club last summer having made the last of his eight Derby appearances in January 2021.

Hector-Ingram subsequently joined Stevenage on loan but only played once for the League Two side.

"I am buzzing about this move," he told club's website. "It is a great opportunity for me."

The former West Ham United and Derby trainee, who played for England at under-16 and under-17 level, added that he was up for the "big challenge" of helping St Johnstone avoid relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

