Full-back Joao Cancelo has signed a new contract with Manchester City, extending his stay at Etihad Stadium until 2027.

Cancelo's deal had been due to expire in 2025.

The Portugal international, who joined from Juventus in 2019, has made 106 appearances for the club, winning three major trophies.

"I am incredibly happy to have signed this new agreement, there is nowhere better to play football," he said.

"City players have everything they need to reach their full potential, with amazing facilities, world-class team-mates and an incredible manager who pushes us every single day."

Since signing from Juventus three years ago, Cancelo has won one Premier League title and two EFL Cups.

This season he has made 30 appearances in all competitions for City, scoring three goals and registering eight assists.

"It's a pleasure to work here," the 27-year-old added.

"I have so much I want to achieve before my career ends, and Manchester City offers me the best chance of fulfilling my ambitions."

City director of football Txiki Begiristain added: "Joao is the ultimate professional. He absolutely loves football and applies himself every single day to become better.

"He sets really high standards and any young player should observe the way he applies himself if they want a blueprint for success."