Fran Kirby, Pernille Harder, Sam Kerr, Drew Spence and Jessie Fleming were among the scorers last time the two sides met

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner said his side are a "different team now" to the one that Chelsea thrashed 6-1 earlier in the Women's Super League season.

The two sides will meet in the Continental League Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

"We know how tough the task is but we're starting to know that we can be a threat," said Skinner.

You can watch the game on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

A slump followed United's loss to the League Cup holders and WSL champions back in September where they won just one of their next five games, but now they sit third in the table, just five points adrift of leaders Arsenal and are still in both domestic cup competitions.

"We're a team that wants to fight at the business end and be in contention for most of the domestic cups and future Champions Leagues," added Skinner.

"We know how tough the task is but it's one the players are relishing and I think that's the change in mindset - all I have to remind the players of is their competitive nature in training and not to fear anyone - respect them of course, Chelsea are a magnificent team, but don't fear them."

Skinner could also look to use new signings Diane Caldwell and Signe Bruun during a run where United follow up playing Chelsea by facing Arsenal and Manchester City.

"It kind of refreshes and refocuses and makes you try a bit harder - the players that have come in have been wonderful so hopefully we'll be reinvigorated in this tough week."

Chelsea missing key players

Skinner confirmed that Lucy Staniforth will sit out the tie, while Chelsea boss Emma Hayes said there is some non-Covid related sickness in her side and she may be missing several players who need more recovery time after playing three games in six days.

The Blues are missing captain Magda Eriksson, who sustained a deltoid injury against Wolfsburg in the Champions League, and Melanie Leupolz, who is suffering with long covid.

But Hayes praised the depth in her squad and said she has been pleased that younger players have "stepped up and developed" in this period.

"We know that has to happen as you never have the same XIs across the season but we have missed a lot of our experienced players - this group of players will give everything they have got on Wednesday," she said.

Manchester City will face Tottenham on Thursday in the second semi-final.