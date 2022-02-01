Ayman Benarous: Bristol City midfielder signs new deal to 2025
Last updated on .From the section Bristol City
Bristol City midfielder Ayman Benarous has signed a new contract.
The 18-year-old, who has played eight times since making his debut in October, has agreed a deal that will keep him at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2025.
Benarous has been on the club's books since the age of seven.
"Coming up as a Bristol City boy, playing for the club is something I always dreamt of," Benarous told the club website.
"I have worked hard and I'm glad about where I have come from and where I am going but there's still a while to go until I'm a successful Bristol City player."