Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Ayman Benarous has played for England Under-17s

Bristol City midfielder Ayman Benarous has signed a new contract.

The 18-year-old, who has played eight times since making his debut in October, has agreed a deal that will keep him at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2025.

Benarous has been on the club's books since the age of seven.

"Coming up as a Bristol City boy, playing for the club is something I always dreamt of," Benarous told the club website.

"I have worked hard and I'm glad about where I have come from and where I am going but there's still a while to go until I'm a successful Bristol City player."