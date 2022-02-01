National League news - February 2022

Last updated on .From the section National League

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

Check out the gossip page for the latest rumours, use our transfers page to track signings made by English Football League clubs or read more National League news from January.

1 February

Altrincham have signed defender Jake Cooper from Rotherham United on a month's loan.

The 21-year-old returned to the Millers last month following a loan spell in National League North with Darlington.