Thursday's Africa Cup of Nations semi-final and Sunday's final will be shown live in the UK on the BBC.

Mohamed Salah is set to be in action as Egypt take on Cameroon (19:00 GMT) in a game that will determine who will face Senegal.

Aliou Cisse's side beat Burkina Faso on Wednesday to reach the final, with Sadio Mane scoring a record-equalling 29th international goal in a 3-1 win.

The games are on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Cameroon v Egypt (Thursday, 19:00)

Seven-time Afcon champions Egypt started this year's tournament poorly, losing 1-0 to Nigeria, but hit back with two successive 1-0 wins of their own to finish second in Group D.

They needed penalties to beat Ivory Coast in the last 16 and extra time to finally see off Morocco in the quarter-finals.

No prizes for guessing who their star man is. Liverpool's Salah has two goals to his name so far in these finals and will be ably supported by fellow Premier League players Mohamed Elneny of Arsenal and Aston Villa's Trezeguet, who scored their last-eight winner.

Hosts and five-time winners Cameroon topped Group A before narrowly beating 10-man Comoros in an eventful last-16 tie and then easing past Gambia. They have the two top scorers in the competition in their ranks - Vincent Aboubakar (with six goals) and Karl Toko Ekambi (five).