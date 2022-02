Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was a major outgoing for Arsenal in January but fans will not see any new faces at Emirates Stadium.

While the Gabon striker joined Barcelona on a free transfer, boss Mikel Arteta will have to make to do with his squad as the club push for a fourth-place finish.

So, how do you feel about Arsenal's transfer window?

