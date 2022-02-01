Sulley Muntari: Accra Hearts of Oak sign Champions League winner
Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak have signed former Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari on a one-year deal.
The 37-year-old netted 20 goals in 84 appearances for the Black Stars, scoring in his nation's World Cup quarter-final defeat against Uruguay in 2010.
The ex-Portsmouth, Udinese and Milan central-midfielder won the 2009-10 Champions League with Italian giants Inter Milan.
He had been without a club since leaving Spanish second-division side Albacete Balompie in 2019.
Hearts are fifth in the Ghanaian first division, 10 points off leaders Asante Kotoko.