Paul Smyth suffered a collapsed lung but is in 'good spirits', Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett said

Leyton Orient forward Paul Smyth suffered a collapsed lung in last weekend's League Two defeat at Mansfield, says O's boss Kenny Jackett.

The 24-year-old was replaced late in the first half of the 2-0 loss and spent the night in hospital.

"It's not good news," Orient boss Jackett said.

"It was a challenge on about 40 minutes of the first half and he has a collapsed lung. He was in hospital on Saturday night.

"He is in good spirits and is being looked after well but in terms of his football he won't be with us for a little while."

Northern Ireland international Smyth tweeted: external-link "Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you respond to it. I will be back once again."

Smyth has played 12 times this season, scoring once. Orient are currently 15th in the league on 32 points.