Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Ryan Johnson scored twice in Stockport's 5-0 thrashing of Barnet on Saturday

Stockport County say they are offering their support to defender Ryan Johnson after an alleged incident of racist abuse in Saturday's 5-0 win at Barnet.

Referee Jacob Miles briefly called the game to a stop following the incident .

"The matter is under investigation by the appropriate authorities, and the club continue to monitor the situation," County said in a statement.

"We continue to offer our full support as a club to Ryan throughout this process."