Ryan Johnson: Stockport offer support to defender after alleged racist abuse
Stockport County say they are offering their support to defender Ryan Johnson after an alleged incident of racist abuse in Saturday's 5-0 win at Barnet.
Referee Jacob Miles briefly called the game to a stop following the incident .
"The matter is under investigation by the appropriate authorities, and the club continue to monitor the situation," County said in a statement.
"We continue to offer our full support as a club to Ryan throughout this process."