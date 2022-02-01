Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Luke Freeman has played eight times for Sheffield United this season, scoring once

Millwall have signed Luke Freeman on loan from Sheffield United for the rest of the season.

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder is not available for tonight's Championship match against Preston.

The deal was registered by both clubs on Monday evening and ratified by the EFL on Tuesday, Sheffield United said.

He has played eight times for the Blades this season, scoring once, and joins clubmate Oli Burke on loan at The Den.

Freeman came through the ranks at Gillingham before moving to Arsenal. Spells at Stevenage, Bristol City and QPR followed.

He moved to Bramall Lane in 2019 and spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest.