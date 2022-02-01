Bristol Rovers: Jon Nolan signs following release by Ipswich Town
Bristol Rovers have signed midfielder Jon Nolan on a free transfer following his release by Ipswich Town.
Nolan, 29, had his contract cancelled by mutual consent on Monday after three-and-a-half years at Portman Road.
The former Shrewsbury Town player has agreed an undisclosed-length deal at the Memorial Stadium.
Injury meant his last appearance came in January 2021 while he failed to play himself into contention this season despite a recent return to training.
