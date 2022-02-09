Championship
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth1BirminghamBirmingham City0

Bournemouth v Birmingham City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Bournemouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 42Travers
  • 17Stacey
  • 2Phillips
  • 5Kelly
  • 33Zemura
  • 14Cantwell
  • 8Lerma
  • 29Billing
  • 10Christie
  • 9Solanke
  • 32Anthony

Substitutes

  • 1Woodman
  • 4L Cook
  • 6Mepham
  • 21Moore
  • 22Pearson
  • 24Cahill
  • 37Dembélé

Birmingham

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Etheridge
  • 2Colin
  • 18Mengi
  • 3Pedersen
  • 11Bela
  • 34Sunjic
  • 20Gardner
  • 21Bacuna
  • 24Graham
  • 33Taylor
  • 9Hogan

Substitutes

  • 6Woods
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 19James
  • 25Hernández
  • 27Trueman
  • 41Walker
  • 53Campbell
Referee:
James Linington

Match Stats

Home TeamBournemouthAway TeamBirmingham
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Bournemouth 1, Birmingham City 0. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Philip Billing.

  2. Post update

    Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Todd Cantwell.

  3. Post update

    Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Teden Mengi (Birmingham City).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth).

  6. Post update

    Lyle Taylor (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Todd Cantwell.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Gary Gardner (Birmingham City).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Todd Cantwell (Bournemouth).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Nathaniel Phillips.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lyle Taylor (Birmingham City) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Gary Gardner with a headed pass.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Jack Stacey.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Scott Hogan.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jordan Graham.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Kristian Pedersen.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nathaniel Phillips (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ryan Christie with a cross following a set piece situation.

  18. Post update

    Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham City).

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham29187477265161
2Bournemouth29167645242155
3Blackburn31159745311454
4QPR29157744311352
5Huddersfield31131084034649
6West Brom301210834241046
7Middlesbrough2913793226646
8Luton2912984133845
9Nottm Forest30128103931844
10Sheff Utd2812793733443
11Stoke29126113630642
12Preston31101293435-142
13Coventry2811893632441
14Blackpool30118113335-241
15Millwall29910102932-337
16Swansea2998122938-935
17Bristol City3198143954-1535
18Birmingham3189143347-1433
19Hull3095162635-932
20Cardiff2995153248-1632
21Reading2985163355-2223
22Peterborough2855182356-3320
23Derby3091293131018
24Barnsley2928191845-2714
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport