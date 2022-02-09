Bournemouth v Birmingham City

Goal! Bournemouth 1, Birmingham City 0. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Philip Billing.
Line-ups
Bournemouth
Formation 4-3-3
- 42Travers
- 17Stacey
- 2Phillips
- 5Kelly
- 33Zemura
- 14Cantwell
- 8Lerma
- 29Billing
- 10Christie
- 9Solanke
- 32Anthony
Substitutes
- 1Woodman
- 4L Cook
- 6Mepham
- 21Moore
- 22Pearson
- 24Cahill
- 37Dembélé
Birmingham
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Etheridge
- 2Colin
- 18Mengi
- 3Pedersen
- 11Bela
- 34Sunjic
- 20Gardner
- 21Bacuna
- 24Graham
- 33Taylor
- 9Hogan
Substitutes
- 6Woods
- 10Jutkiewicz
- 19James
- 25Hernández
- 27Trueman
- 41Walker
- 53Campbell
- Referee:
- James Linington
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Goal!
Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Todd Cantwell.
Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Teden Mengi (Birmingham City).
Foul by Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth).
Lyle Taylor (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Todd Cantwell.
Foul by Gary Gardner (Birmingham City).
Foul by Todd Cantwell (Bournemouth).
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Nathaniel Phillips.
Attempt blocked. Lyle Taylor (Birmingham City) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Gary Gardner with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Jack Stacey.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Scott Hogan.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jordan Graham.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Kristian Pedersen.
Attempt missed. Nathaniel Phillips (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ryan Christie with a cross following a set piece situation.
Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham City).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
