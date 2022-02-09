Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers1MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough1

Queens Park Rangers v Middlesbrough

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 25Marshall
  • 4Dickie
  • 20Dunne
  • 6Barbet
  • 37Adomah
  • 7Johansen
  • 15Field
  • 3Wallace
  • 10Chair
  • 21Willock
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 8Amos
  • 11Austin
  • 19Gray
  • 22Odubajo
  • 27Hendrick
  • 28Sanderson
  • 38Mahoney

Middlesbrough

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 2Dijksteel
  • 6Fry
  • 17McNair
  • 35Jones
  • 25Crooks
  • 16Howson
  • 7Tavernier
  • 3Taylor
  • 11Sporar
  • 18Watmore

Substitutes

  • 10Payero
  • 14Peltier
  • 22Bamba
  • 26Connolly
  • 28Daniels
  • 47Balogun
  • 48McGree
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match Stats

Home TeamQPRAway TeamMiddlesbrough
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home4
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away1

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1, Middlesbrough 1. Dael Fry (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Lee Wallace.

  3. Post update

    Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Stefan Johansen (Queens Park Rangers).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Crooks.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Lyndon Dykes.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lee Wallace (Queens Park Rangers).

  9. Post update

    Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robert Dickie (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Chris Willock.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough).

  12. Post update

    Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1, Middlesbrough 0. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Willock.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Neil Taylor.

  15. Post update

    Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Stefan Johansen (Queens Park Rangers).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lyndon Dykes with a headed pass.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andraz Sporar (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marcus Tavernier with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by David Marshall.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andraz Sporar (Middlesbrough) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Duncan Watmore with a headed pass.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham29187477265161
2Bournemouth29167646242255
3QPR29166745311454
4Blackburn31158845321353
5Huddersfield31131084034649
6Nottm Forest30137104031946
7West Brom3012993425945
8Luton2912984133845
9Sheff Utd2813693833545
10Middlesbrough29136103227545
11Stoke29126113630642
12Preston31101293435-142
13Coventry2811893632441
14Blackpool30118113335-241
15Millwall29910102932-337
16Bristol City31107144054-1437
17Swansea2998122938-935
18Birmingham3189143348-1533
19Hull3095162635-932
20Cardiff2995153348-1532
21Reading2984173356-2322
22Peterborough2855182357-3420
23Derby3091293131018
24Barnsley2928191845-2714
View full Championship table

