Queens Park Rangers v Middlesbrough

Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1, Middlesbrough 1. Dael Fry (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Line-ups
QPR
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 25Marshall
- 4Dickie
- 20Dunne
- 6Barbet
- 37Adomah
- 7Johansen
- 15Field
- 3Wallace
- 10Chair
- 21Willock
- 9Dykes
Substitutes
- 8Amos
- 11Austin
- 19Gray
- 22Odubajo
- 27Hendrick
- 28Sanderson
- 38Mahoney
Middlesbrough
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Lumley
- 2Dijksteel
- 6Fry
- 17McNair
- 35Jones
- 25Crooks
- 16Howson
- 7Tavernier
- 3Taylor
- 11Sporar
- 18Watmore
Substitutes
- 10Payero
- 14Peltier
- 22Bamba
- 26Connolly
- 28Daniels
- 47Balogun
- 48McGree
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Lee Wallace.
Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt blocked. Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Crooks.
Attempt missed. Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Lyndon Dykes.
Foul by Lee Wallace (Queens Park Rangers).
Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Robert Dickie (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Chris Willock.
Foul by Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough).
Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1, Middlesbrough 0. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Willock.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Neil Taylor.
Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt missed. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lyndon Dykes with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Andraz Sporar (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marcus Tavernier with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by David Marshall.
Attempt saved. Andraz Sporar (Middlesbrough) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Duncan Watmore with a headed pass.
