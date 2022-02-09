Bristol City v Reading

Attempt missed. Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andreas Weimann.
Line-ups
Bristol City
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 12O'Leary
- 26Vyner
- 22Kalas
- 25Klose
- 3Dasilva
- 42MassengoSubstituted forWilliamsat 17'minutes
- 36Scott
- 16Pring
- 14Weimann
- 18Semenyo
- 9Martin
Substitutes
- 1Bentley
- 8Williams
- 11O'Dowda
- 24Cundy
- 33Bell
- 37Conway
- 38Benarous
Reading
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 26Hein
- 17Yiadom
- 4Morrison
- 3Holmes
- 21Baba
- 8Rinomhota
- 28Laurent
- 9Ince
- 23Hoilett
- 19Dele-Bashiru
- 18Lucas João
Substitutes
- 5McIntyre
- 10Swift
- 15Drinkwater
- 22Southwood
- 32Camara
- 39Clarke
- 49Abrefa
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Offside, Bristol City. Timm Klose tries a through ball, but Chris Martin is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Joe Williams replaces Han-Noah Massengo because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by Cameron Pring (Bristol City).
Post update
Andy Rinomhota (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Max O'Leary (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Lucas João (Reading).
Post update
Attempt saved. Michael Morrison (Reading) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Hoilett with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Tomas Kalas.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tom Dele-Bashiru (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Hoilett.
Post update
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Andy Rinomhota.
Post update
Foul by Zak Vyner (Bristol City).
Post update
Tom Dele-Bashiru (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Cameron Pring (Bristol City).
Post update
Andy Yiadom (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hand ball by Lucas João (Reading).
Post update
Jay Dasilva (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Abdul Rahman Baba (Reading).
Post update
Michael Morrison (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Chris Martin (Bristol City).
