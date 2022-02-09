Championship
Bristol CityBristol City0ReadingReading0

Bristol City v Reading

Line-ups

Bristol City

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12O'Leary
  • 26Vyner
  • 22Kalas
  • 25Klose
  • 3Dasilva
  • 42MassengoSubstituted forWilliamsat 17'minutes
  • 36Scott
  • 16Pring
  • 14Weimann
  • 18Semenyo
  • 9Martin

Substitutes

  • 1Bentley
  • 8Williams
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 24Cundy
  • 33Bell
  • 37Conway
  • 38Benarous

Reading

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Hein
  • 17Yiadom
  • 4Morrison
  • 3Holmes
  • 21Baba
  • 8Rinomhota
  • 28Laurent
  • 9Ince
  • 23Hoilett
  • 19Dele-Bashiru
  • 18Lucas João

Substitutes

  • 5McIntyre
  • 10Swift
  • 15Drinkwater
  • 22Southwood
  • 32Camara
  • 39Clarke
  • 49Abrefa
Referee:
Oliver Langford

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol CityAway TeamReading
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andreas Weimann.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Bristol City. Timm Klose tries a through ball, but Chris Martin is caught offside.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Bristol City. Joe Williams replaces Han-Noah Massengo because of an injury.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Pring (Bristol City).

  5. Post update

    Andy Rinomhota (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Max O'Leary (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Lucas João (Reading).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michael Morrison (Reading) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Hoilett with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Tomas Kalas.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tom Dele-Bashiru (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Hoilett.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Andy Rinomhota.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Zak Vyner (Bristol City).

  13. Post update

    Tom Dele-Bashiru (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Pring (Bristol City).

  15. Post update

    Andy Yiadom (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Lucas João (Reading).

  17. Post update

    Jay Dasilva (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Abdul Rahman Baba (Reading).

  19. Post update

    Michael Morrison (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Chris Martin (Bristol City).

