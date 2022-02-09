Preston North End v Huddersfield Town

Attempt blocked. Benjamin Whiteman (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Archer.
Line-ups
Preston
Formation 3-5-2
- 12Iversen
- 2van den Berg
- 5Bauer
- 16Hughes
- 44Potts
- 8Browne
- 4Whiteman
- 11Johnson
- 3Cunningham
- 9Evans
- 21Archer
Substitutes
- 6Lindsay
- 13McCann
- 18Ledson
- 19Riis Jakobsen
- 25Ripley
- 31Sinclair
- 32Earl
Huddersfield
Formation 5-4-1
- 21Nicholls
- 16Thomas
- 20Turton
- 4Pearson
- 32Lees
- 3Toffolo
- 24Sinani
- 6Hogg
- 8O'Brien
- 19Holmes
- 25Ward
Substitutes
- 9Rhodes
- 10Koroma
- 14Ruffels
- 18Blackman
- 23Sarr
- 37Russell
- 48Eiting
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danel Sinani.
Attempt blocked. Brad Potts (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Johnson.
Attempt missed. Daniel Johnson (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Offside, Preston North End. Alan Browne tries a through ball, but Cameron Archer is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Oliver Turton.
Attempt blocked. Ched Evans (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brad Potts with a cross.
Daniel Johnson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danel Sinani (Huddersfield Town).
Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ched Evans (Preston North End).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
