Championship
PrestonPreston North End0HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town0

Preston North End v Huddersfield Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Preston

Formation 3-5-2

  • 12Iversen
  • 2van den Berg
  • 5Bauer
  • 16Hughes
  • 44Potts
  • 8Browne
  • 4Whiteman
  • 11Johnson
  • 3Cunningham
  • 9Evans
  • 21Archer

Substitutes

  • 6Lindsay
  • 13McCann
  • 18Ledson
  • 19Riis Jakobsen
  • 25Ripley
  • 31Sinclair
  • 32Earl

Huddersfield

Formation 5-4-1

  • 21Nicholls
  • 16Thomas
  • 20Turton
  • 4Pearson
  • 32Lees
  • 3Toffolo
  • 24Sinani
  • 6Hogg
  • 8O'Brien
  • 19Holmes
  • 25Ward

Substitutes

  • 9Rhodes
  • 10Koroma
  • 14Ruffels
  • 18Blackman
  • 23Sarr
  • 37Russell
  • 48Eiting
Referee:
Robert Jones

Match Stats

Home TeamPrestonAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Benjamin Whiteman (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Archer.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danel Sinani.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Brad Potts (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Johnson.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Johnson (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Preston North End. Alan Browne tries a through ball, but Cameron Archer is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Oliver Turton.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ched Evans (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brad Potts with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Daniel Johnson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Danel Sinani (Huddersfield Town).

  10. Post update

    Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ched Evans (Preston North End).

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

