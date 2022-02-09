Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers0Nottm ForestNottingham Forest0

Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Kaminski
  • 26Lenihan
  • 25van Hecke
  • 16Wharton
  • 42Zeefuik
  • 27Travis
  • 8Rothwell
  • 28Giles
  • 21BuckleyBooked at 18mins
  • 7Khadra
  • 22Brereton Díaz

Substitutes

  • 2Nyambe
  • 4Johnson
  • 5Ayala
  • 9Gallagher
  • 10Dolan
  • 13Pears
  • 19Hedges

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30Samba
  • 4Worrall
  • 27S Cook
  • 26McKenna
  • 2Spence
  • 22Yates
  • 8Colback
  • 37Garner
  • 15Lowe
  • 20Johnson
  • 9Davis

Substitutes

  • 1Horvath
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 11Zinckernagel
  • 14Laryea
  • 16Surridge
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 19Costa Silva
Referee:
Josh Smith

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackburnAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

  1. Booking

    John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Joe Rothwell (Blackburn Rovers).

  5. Post update

    Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Giles (Blackburn Rovers).

  7. Post update

    Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Max Lowe.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Brereton Díaz (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Rothwell.

  11. Post update

    John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).

  13. Post update

    Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Jan Paul van Hecke tries a through ball, but Deyovaisio Zeefuik is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Blackburn Rovers. John Buckley tries a through ball, but Ben Brereton Díaz is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Ben Brereton Díaz.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Garner with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Adam Wharton.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Darragh Lenihan.

  20. Post update

    Foul by John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers).

Page 1 of 2
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham29187477265161
2Bournemouth29167645242155
3Blackburn31159745311454
4QPR29157744311352
5Huddersfield31131084034649
6West Brom301210834241046
7Middlesbrough2913793226646
8Luton2912984133845
9Nottm Forest30128103931844
10Sheff Utd2812793733443
11Stoke29126113630642
12Preston31101293435-142
13Coventry2811893632441
14Blackpool30118113335-241
15Millwall29910102932-337
16Swansea2998122938-935
17Bristol City3198143954-1535
18Birmingham3189143347-1433
19Hull3095162635-932
20Cardiff2995153248-1632
21Reading2985163355-2223
22Peterborough2855182356-3320
23Derby3091293131018
24Barnsley2928191845-2714
View full Championship table

