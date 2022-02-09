Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest

John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Line-ups
Blackburn
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Kaminski
- 26Lenihan
- 25van Hecke
- 16Wharton
- 42Zeefuik
- 27Travis
- 8Rothwell
- 28Giles
- 21BuckleyBooked at 18mins
- 7Khadra
- 22Brereton Díaz
Substitutes
- 2Nyambe
- 4Johnson
- 5Ayala
- 9Gallagher
- 10Dolan
- 13Pears
- 19Hedges
Nottm Forest
Formation 3-5-2
- 30Samba
- 4Worrall
- 27S Cook
- 26McKenna
- 2Spence
- 22Yates
- 8Colback
- 37Garner
- 15Lowe
- 20Johnson
- 9Davis
Substitutes
- 1Horvath
- 3Figueiredo
- 11Zinckernagel
- 14Laryea
- 16Surridge
- 18Ribeiro Dias
- 19Costa Silva
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Live Text
Booking
Attempt missed. Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Joe Rothwell (Blackburn Rovers).
Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan Giles (Blackburn Rovers).
Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Max Lowe.
Attempt blocked. Ben Brereton Díaz (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt saved. John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Rothwell.
John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Jan Paul van Hecke tries a through ball, but Deyovaisio Zeefuik is caught offside.
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. John Buckley tries a through ball, but Ben Brereton Díaz is caught offside.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Ben Brereton Díaz.
Attempt blocked. Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Garner with a cross.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Adam Wharton.
Attempt blocked. Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Darragh Lenihan.
Foul by John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers).
