Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion

Attempt missed. Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Darnell Furlong.
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 18Foderingham
- 6Basham
- 12Egan
- 19Robinson
- 20Bogle
- 16Norwood
- 24Hourihane
- 2Baldock
- 29Ndiaye
- 17McGoldrick
- 10Sharp
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 4Fleck
- 8Berge
- 9McBurnie
- 26Goode
- 27Gibbs-White
- 33Norrington-Davies
West Brom
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Johnstone
- 2Furlong
- 6Ajayi
- 16Clarke
- 3Townsend
- 8Livermore
- 27Mowatt
- 11Diangana
- 20Reach
- 18Grant
- 15Carroll
Substitutes
- 4O'Shea
- 7Robinson
- 14Molumby
- 21Kipré
- 25Button
- 28Tulloch
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- Referee:
- Leigh Doughty
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt saved. Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Mowatt.
Post update
Foul by Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andy Carroll.
Post update
Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by David McGoldrick.
Post update
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jack Robinson.
Post update
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
