Championship
Sheff UtdSheffield United0West BromWest Bromwich Albion0

Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 18Foderingham
  • 6Basham
  • 12Egan
  • 19Robinson
  • 20Bogle
  • 16Norwood
  • 24Hourihane
  • 2Baldock
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 17McGoldrick
  • 10Sharp

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 4Fleck
  • 8Berge
  • 9McBurnie
  • 26Goode
  • 27Gibbs-White
  • 33Norrington-Davies

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Johnstone
  • 2Furlong
  • 6Ajayi
  • 16Clarke
  • 3Townsend
  • 8Livermore
  • 27Mowatt
  • 11Diangana
  • 20Reach
  • 18Grant
  • 15Carroll

Substitutes

  • 4O'Shea
  • 7Robinson
  • 14Molumby
  • 21Kipré
  • 25Button
  • 28Tulloch
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
Referee:
Leigh Doughty

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home1
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Darnell Furlong.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Mowatt.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion).

  5. Post update

    Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andy Carroll.

  7. Post update

    Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by David McGoldrick.

  10. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jack Robinson.

  11. Post update

    Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham29187477265161
2Bournemouth29167645242155
3Blackburn31159745311454
4QPR29157744311352
5Huddersfield31131084034649
6West Brom301210834241046
7Middlesbrough2913793226646
8Luton2912984133845
9Nottm Forest30128103931844
10Sheff Utd2812793733443
11Stoke29126113630642
12Preston31101293435-142
13Coventry2811893632441
14Blackpool30118113335-241
15Millwall29910102932-337
16Swansea2998122938-935
17Bristol City3198143954-1535
18Birmingham3189143347-1433
19Hull3095162635-932
20Cardiff2995153248-1632
21Reading2985163355-2223
22Peterborough2855182356-3320
23Derby3091293131018
24Barnsley2928191845-2714
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport