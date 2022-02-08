Manchester City v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Bryan Mbeumo missed Brentford's weekend FA Cup defeat following a positive Covid-19 test

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City remain without Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer for Wednesday's visit of Brentford.

They missed the FA Cup victory over Fulham and have not recovered in time.

Brentford's new signing Christian Eriksen trained with the squad for the first time on Monday but his return to competitive action could still be a number of weeks away.

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa are back in contention after missing the FA Cup defeat by Everton due to Covid-19.

David Raya and Josh Dasilva made their comebacks from injury in that tie.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brentford have lost their mojo, suffering five defeats in a row in all competitions and conceding an average of more than three goals a game in that time.

That's not the kind of form you want to be in heading to Etihad Stadium, especially with Manchester City playing so well.

The Bees gave City a good game on their own patch over Christmas and only lost 1-0. This one probably won't be as close.

Prediction: 4-1

Lawro's full predictions v Rolo Tomassi keyboardist James Spence

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The reverse fixture in December was the first league meeting in more than 70 years. City won 1-0 courtesy of a goal by Phil Foden.

Manchester City host Brentford in a competitive match for the first time since winning 4-1 at Maine Road in October 1989 in the League Cup second round second leg.

Brentford have lost five of their six away matches versus Manchester City in all competitions, with the exception being a 2-0 top-flight triumph on Christmas Day 1937.

Manchester City

Manchester City's 12-match winning league streak was ended by a 1-1 draw at Southampton last time out.

City have not dropped points in consecutive league fixtures in 49 games since December 2020.

They have won the last 19 Premier League games in which they took the lead.

Manchester City have won 17 successive league matches on a Wednesday since a 2-1 loss at Leicester City on Boxing Day 2018.

Riyad Mahrez has scored in six successive Manchester City appearances in all competitions.

Brentford

Brentford have lost five games in a row in all competitions, conceding 16 goals.

They can suffer five successive league defeats for the first time since November to December 2007 in the fourth tier.

The Bees have only taken two points from their past seven Premier League away matches.

Thomas Frank's side have conceded the opening goal in 15 of their past 16 Premier League games.