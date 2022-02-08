Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur made his debut for Tottenham at the weekend, as did Dejan Kulusevski

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham remain without Eric Dier, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga because of respective thigh, groin and knee injuries.

New signings Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski could make their Premier League debuts.

Southampton defender Lyanco has been ruled out for up to 12 weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury during the FA Cup victory over Coventry.

Nathan Tella is still unavailable, while Armando Broja will be assessed.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I don't know how Tottenham's new signings, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, are going to fit into Antonio Conte's side but the most important thing for Spurs is to see Harry Kane scoring again.

Kane back on the goal trail is a headline we've been waiting a long time to see, because it doesn't feel like he has been fully fit or at his best for much of this season.

We know Southampton are hard to beat, and they took a point off Spurs with 10 men at St Mary's Stadium at the end of last year, but if Kane is firing then Tottenham will be too.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Rolo Tomassi keyboardist James Spence

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have lost 13 of the 19 Premier League meetings since they returned to the top flight in 2012. Only Manchester City have beaten them as often as Spurs during that period.

Saints have lost 10 of their past 11 away fixtures against Spurs in all competitions, including each of the last six.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs earned 21 points in their first nine league games under Antonio Conte but lost at Chelsea in their 10th, and most recent, top-flight fixture under him.

All six of their Premier League defeats this season were in London.

This is Tottenham's first Premier League home fixture since Boxing Day.

They have won all six home league matches this season against teams currently in the bottom half of the table.

Harry Kane has scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 13 Premier League appearances against Southampton.

Son Heung-min has been directly involved in 12 goals in 12 league games versus Saints, scoring nine and setting up three.

Son can score in five consecutive Premier League home appearances for the second time, after December 2017 to January 2018.

Southampton

Their only victory in 13 attempts so far this season against a current top-half side came at West Ham on Boxing Day.

Southampton have gone 11 league matches without a clean sheet.

They have conceded multiple goals in 18 of their past 22 away league fixtures, including each of the last six.

Saints have let in an unrivalled 198 Premier League goals since Ralph Hasenhüttl's first game as their manager in December 2018.

James Ward-Prowse can become the third Southampton player to score in four consecutive Premier League away games, emulating Marians Pahars and Rickie Lambert.

My Tottenham Hotspur XI Choose your Tottenham Hotspur formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Southampton XI Choose your Southampton starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team