Aston Villa v Leeds United

Leon Bailey hasn't played for Aston Villa since 1 December because of a hamstring injury

TEAM NEWS

Bertrand Traore is unlikely to be involved for Aston Villa, having only concluded his Africa Cup of Nations campaign with Burkina Faso on Saturday.

Leon Bailey is back in full training but won't be risked, while Trezeguet has joined Istanbul Basaksehir on loan.

Leeds quartet Jamie Shackleton, Adam Forshaw, Crysencio Summerville and Charlie Cresswell are all fit again.

Junior Firpo should be available this weekend, while Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips are also close to a return.

Patrick Bamford remains on the sidelines for an unknown period of time because of a foot injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leeds are still missing Patrick Bamford and I don't think they will really get going until he returns, hopefully by the end of this month.

Aston Villa, in contrast, are flying at the moment. Even when they've lost under Steven Gerrard, they have played well and they are looking up the table while Leeds are still glancing over their shoulder.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Rolo Tomassi keyboardist James Spence

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa have won only three of the past 15 league meetings (D6, L6).

Leeds, who triumphed 3-0 at Villa Park last season, can earn three consecutive away league wins against Villa for the first time.

Aston Villa

They have taken 16 points from 10 league matches under Steven Gerrard (W5, D1, L4).

However, only the three promoted sides have lost more games this season than the 11 by Villa.

Aston Villa are one of three teams to have scored in all of their Premier League home fixtures this season, alongside Liverpool and West Ham.

Philippe Coutinho can become the first player to score in both of his first two Villa Premier League home appearances since Carlton Cole in August 2004.

Leeds United

This is Leeds' 4,000th league match. The last four teams to reach this milestone as a Premier League side have lost their 4000th game.

They have lost four of their past six Premier League games.

Leeds are vying to win consecutive league away fixtures for the first time this season.

The Whites have only conceded once in open play in three Premier League games in 2022.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have conceded 20 goals in their last seven league matches, as many as in their first 14 of the season.

Raphinha has been directly involved in 25 goals in 49 Premier League appearances, scoring 14 goals and setting up 11.

