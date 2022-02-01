Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jean-Luc Vasseur won the 2019-20 treble with former club Lyon

Women's Super League side Everton have sacked manager Jean-Luc Vasseur after 10 games in charge.

The 53-year-old former treble-winning Lyon boss replaced Willie Kirk at the club on 29 October.

The Frenchman leaves Everton 10th in the table, seven points above bottom side Birmingham City.

Several members of the playing squad were unhappy during Vasseur's time at the club and Everton were disappointed by recent results.

The Toffees have placed Chris Roberts and Claire Ditchburn in charge on an interim basis.

Everton finished fifth last season, winning nine of their 22 games, but they have managed only three wins in 11 matches so far this term.

They had been aiming to close the gap on the top three and secure qualification for the Champions League - a competition Vasseur won with Lyon.

Vasseur's assistant coaches Frederic Piquionne and Franck Plaine have also left the club.

Former boss Kirk is still without a job since his departure, with the Toffees eighth in the table at that time.

Sarvar Ismailov, the former director who appointed Vasseur, stood down on 2 November for "personal and health reasons".