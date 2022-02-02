Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal only just made the quarter-finals after losing 4-1 to Hoffenheim in their final group game

Arsenal will host the first leg of the Women's Champions League quarter-final against Wolfsburg at Emirates Stadium.

The match on 23 March will kick off at 20:00 BST, with the away leg on 30 or 31 March.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's league game at home to Reading has been rescheduled to take place on 2 March at Meadow Park.

The game, which was postponed because of Covid-19 cases and injuries in the Reading camp, will also be shown live by the BBC.