Mohamed Drager: Nottingham Forest loan defender to Swiss side Luzern
Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest
Nottingham Forest have loaned out defender Mohamed Drager to Swiss Super League side FC Luzern.
Drager, 25, was a deadline day signing by previous Forest boss Chris Hughton, on an undisclosed-length deal from Olympiacos in August.
But he has not kicked a ball in Forest's first team- and his only three appearances this season have been at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Germany-born Drager was part of the Tunisia side who made the last eight.
It follows the deadline day departure of Forest's record signing Joao Carvalho to Greek club Olympiakos - and the arrival of Dijon defender Jonathan Panzo, along with Stoke striker Sam Surridge.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.