Barnet lost 5-0 at home to Stockport on the day of the racism allegation

Barnet have denied threatening to sack players if they took strike action over allegations of racism involving a staff member and Stockport's Ryan Johnson.

Johnson alleged a member of Barnet's backroom staff made a racist comment towards him during the Hatters' 5-0 National League win on Saturday.

Barnet captain Jamie Turley was then reportedly suspended in the aftermath.

Other players reportedly said they would not play but were told they could have their contracts terminated.

A Barnet statement said: "Contrary to media reports, the club is not aware of any player being threatened with termination at any point in time."

According to the Mirror, external-link Turley had asked that the staff member involved in the allegations of racism was not around the squad at training on Monday.

However, it was also reported the member of the backroom staff complained, which resulted in Turley being suspended.

Players then reportedly stated they would not play in Tuesday's National League game at Southend, in which Turley did not feature. But they changed their minds after being told some of them could have their contracts terminated if they followed through with their stance.

In a statement on Wednesday, Barnet said they were investigating allegations of verbal assault of the staff member by a Barnet player on Monday and had suspended both.

"Having been relieved of his club duties before Christmas due to a severe heart condition, the staff member, who is still a part of the site team, went to the equipment room to collect some items for a film shoot being held that day," the club statement added.

"This is when the alleged incident took place.

"The club had no choice other than to suspend (on full pay) both parties in order to allow for these allegations to be thoroughly and efficiently investigated without any undue influence. Both allegations remain under investigation."

Barnet's statement also said the staff member claimed he had shouted at the linesman, rather than Stockport defender Johnson, and did not use any racist term.

The club also said police had "acknowledged that the staff member has a heavy accent which could have been misheard and were satisfied that a racist term had not been used".

Barnet, in their statement, added: "While the club does not question the Stockport player's belief that a racial comment was heard, it must look at the full facts and evidence as to whether the comment was actually made.

"In response to the events, the club had already opened a further investigation into the incident and is in dialogue with the PFA and Kick It Out.

"The club's observations are also being provided to the FA as part of its regulatory reporting and the FA will ultimately make judgement on this matter."

Barnet chairman Tony Kleanthous said he is "deeply saddened that any of this has happened" and the suspensions are "not an indication of guilt".

"There is no room for racism in modern-day society," he added.

"Barnet FC is one of the most multicultural football clubs on the planet and our values extend to opposing all forms of discrimination."